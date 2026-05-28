Caitlin Clark's New Status, Sophie Cunningham as 'Swiss Army Knife': Fever Notes

The Indiana Fever (4-2) travel out west for a rematch against the Golden State Valkyries. It marks their first game in almost a week, but it has allowed them further opportunity to get healthy, or so that's the hope.

However, on the injury report for the contest, Caitlin Clark is officially listed as probable (back) for the second consecutive game. It's somewhat interesting to see Clark still on the injury report given that it's been five days since their last game, which Clark played the entirety of, and since she has participated in practice in the meantime.

Status Report for tomorrow's game at Golden State:



Caitlin Clark - Probable (back)

Bree Hall – Probable (illness) pic.twitter.com/NMVm5ZQqIJ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 28, 2026

Although interesting, this may become the norm for the Fever after they received a warning from the WNBA regarding their injury report ahead of the game against the Portland Fire back on May 20. Clark was a late scratch because of back soreness that she was experiencing. It was later made public that she also was not a participant during practice the day before the game, instead receiving treatment, per head coach Stephanie White.

Teams are required to report a player's injury status by 5 p.m. local time the day prior to all games, and Clark not being listed on the report before being ruled out for the Fire game, caused some commotion.

Perhaps the Fever are trying to stay ahead of things by continuing to include Clark on the injury report given their recent warning. Either way, Clark provided a reassuring message at practice this week saying she doesn't feel like her back issue is "anything of any concern".



Clark's been taking all strides necessary to keep her body right after coming off of an injury-riddled 2025 season that forced her to sit out 31 of the 44 regular season games. Still, it'll be interesting to see just how the Fever approach Clark's, and really anybody's status on the injury report, for the remainder of the season.

Expect to see her listed as probable often.

Stephanie White Credits Sophie Cunningham's Versatility

In many ways, the Fever re-signing Sophie Cunningham was a necessary move. Cunningham, of course, brings several key aspects to the team - her leadership qualities, an enforcer mentality, and an ability to fit any role. Recently, she's rounding form, and she's done this coming off the bench. What makes her even more valuable to the Fever is she's been open about not caring what role she's in as long as it helps her team thrive.

In her weekly radio interview with 107.5 The Fan, coach Stephanie White expanded on what makes Cunningham one of the team's most important contributors.

"Sophie is really a Swiss Army knife. We play her in a lot of different positions; we play her in a lot of different roles. She's an elite communicator, she's experienced, she's been through it, she understands. She gets everybody in the right spots," White said.

Steph White discusses how Lexie Hull & Sophie Cunningham serve as “the glue pieces” that serve several diff roles, contributing to the Indiana Fever’s cohesion.



“Lexie is an outstanding defensive player…”



“Sophie is a Swiss Army knife…we play her in a lot of diff positions…” pic.twitter.com/3jVhb3iKwG — Nikelodeon (@Nikelodeon2021) May 27, 2026

Cunningham continues to make the most of her minutes, further highlighting why she is one of the team's most versatile players.