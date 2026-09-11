Caitlin Clark’s Best Offensive Games Tend to Follow One Free-Throw Pattern

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham debuted a new podcast called "No Hesitation" on Thursday, where the co-host is Drew Hanlen.

Hanlen is a famous NBA trainer who has worked with many of the sport's most skilled players and knows what he's talking about. Hanlen brought up a fascinating Caitlin Clark stat discrepancy during his and Cunningham's first episode.

Hanlen noted that in the 17 Fever games in which Clark has shot at least six free throws this season, she has averaged 26.4 points per game, shot 49.2% from the field, and 41% from three-point range.

He then said that in the 19 games where Clark has shot fewer than six free throws this season, she has averaged 19 points per game, shot 42.5% from the field, and 34% from three-point range.

Caitlin Clark shoots a free throw during an Indiana Fever game. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Why Caitlin Clark's Six Free-Throw Production Threshold Makes Sense

That is an extreme difference not just in overall production, but in efficiency, when Clark reached that six free-throw threshold. And while the improved points per game is easy to track, given that it's more opportunities for her to score, her field goal and three-point percentages improving when she's at the line more isn't as obvious.

Hanlen presented his theory for why this was, saying, "When [Clark] gets to the line more, it's because then the defenders can't play as physically, and they have to give her a little more space. Then, she's so crafty, and she's so good [at] taking a little space and making it more space to shoot the three, or being able to drive, [or] dropping dimes [to] everybody."

He then reiterated that Clark's ability to draw fouls is what has "unlocked" her productivity this season.

This theory makes perfect sense and alludes to another important element of this equation: Clark is a better player when she's more aggressive.

She is always going to be a great passer, and her overall value will always be tied to her assist tally and how much she can create for her teammates. But Clark and the Fever are at their best when No. 22 is also working to find her own shots and score her own points.

This is when she makes it to the free-throw line more often, hence the stat discrepancy. And it forces opposing defenses to focus more on defending her own offense, thus opening the other Fever players up for better, more efficient shots.

These numbers also suggest that when Clark is more aggressive, she's just a better, more efficient shooter overall. That bodes well for the Fever.

Hanlen didn't mention perhaps the most important stat of all: the Fever are 14-3 in the 17 games where Clark shoots six or more free throws. They're 9-10 in games where she shoots less than six.

Indiana fans should be rooting for Clark to get to the free-throw line as often as possible once the 2026 season resumes.