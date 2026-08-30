Caitlin Clark Has WNBA History to Chase After Fever’s World Cup Break

The Indiana Fever have plenty to play for in the final games of their regular season, especially in terms of their seeding for the upcoming WNBA playoffs.

Star guard Caitlin Clark will be crucial to the Fever's hope of finishing this regular season in form. She also has several individual milestones and historic marks within reach. Achieving them would help strengthen her WNBA MVP case and add accolades to an already impressive resumé.

The first one is becoming the first player in WNBA history to average 20 points and eight assists in a season. She's currently at 22.5 points and 8.4 assists per game with four games remaining. She's highly unlikely to fall beneath 20 points per game unless something absurd happens, so her assist total is what's most worth watching.

Clark only needs 18 assists total to guarantee that she'll average eight per game for the season (assuming she plays in all four of the Fever's final regular season games). This makes for 4.5 assists per game. Given that Clark has totaled fewer than five assists once this season (a game in which she only played 16 minutes), her chances of achieving this milestone seem very likely.

In addition, if she can beat out Alyssa Thomas to lead the league in assists per game (they both are averaging 8.4), and hold her place in points per game, then she will become the first player in WNBA history to lead the league in assists while placing top three in scoring. If she maintains her current averages, she will also easily set the WNBA record for total points generated per game by a player.

Another milestone would be her own individual best for assists in a season. She's currently at 302 assists this year, and her personal best is the 337 she tallied in the 2024 season. Therefore, she needs 36 assists—exactly nine per game—for the final four games to set a new personal record.

This will be tough but is certainly within reach. Clark already has the highest assists-per-game average in WNBA history and is on pace to eventually become the league's all-time leader in total assists. So the more she compiles in 2026, the closer she gets to making history in that category as well.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Records Caitlin Clark Will Come Close to

There are several other records that Clark is still technically chasing but is unlikely to break, given that other current players are leading her in the categories.

The first is Sabrina Ionescu's record of 128 made three-pointers in a season, which she set in 2023. Clark currently has 106 made threes this season, but Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard already has 126 made threes this season, and the Dream still have five more regular season games left to play, so she'll end up breaking this record.

Clark's teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, also has 121 made threes this season. Therefore, she could technically surpass Howard, but it seems unlikely, since the Fever have one fewer game to play than Atlanta.

Clark needs to average a staggering 14 assists per game to break the record of 357 single-season assists that Alyssa Thomas set last season. This is not only highly unlikely, but Thomas has 320 assists this year (compared to Clark's 302), so she's likely to finish above Clark this season.