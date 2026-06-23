Caitlin Clark Breaks Her Own WNBA Record With Scoring and Assist Streak

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is no stranger to setting WNBA records. And she broke her own WNBA record after her performance against the Phoenix Mercury on June 22.

Clark finished the game against Phoenix with 24 points and 9 assists. As a result, this marks her sixth consecutive game with at least 20 points and 5 assists, breaking her own record that she reached in the 2024 season, and matched earlier this year.

But the five consecutive games in which Clark accomplished this feat twice wasn't her mark alone, as several other WNBA players (including Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum) had also tallied five straight games scoring at least 20 and adding 5 assists. However, Clark became the first player in WNBA history to do so in six straight games, according to an X post from Essentially Sports.

Caitlin Clark now holds the longest streak of consecutive WNBA games with 20+ points and 5+ assists.



Tormenting the defense, @CaitlinClark22's PPG over the last 6 games stands at 25.7, while the APG during the same period is at 8.7! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MPEY00RRGQ — EssentiallySports (@ES_sportsnews) June 23, 2026

And Clark isn't just barely reaching those marks in these past six games. Another X post from Real App showed her stats over these recent contests, also noting that the 25.7 points and 8.7 assists per game in that span are leading the league (in terms of both total points and assists scored).

Caitlin Clark over her last six games:



25.7 PPG

8.7 APG

2.5 3PM

62.3% TS



Leading the ENTIRE WNBA in both total points & assists in that span. pic.twitter.com/khcvjnc6Dy — Real App (@realapp) June 23, 2026

Caitlin Clark's Stats Speak More Than Narratives During Fever 2026 Season

Per usual, there has been a lot of discourse surrounding Clark and the Fever's WNBA season, largely because the team's 10-7 record to this point hasn't lived up to the expectations that fans have had for this team.

When it comes to Clark, much of the discussion is often separate from what's seen on the box score. Whether it's her technical foul tally, her relationship with head coach Stephanie White, or how her playing time is managed, there's never a shortage of things to talk about regarding No. 22.

However, the most important thing remains what she's doing on the court. And this streak of scoring at least 20 points and tallying at least 5 assists proves that her performance on the court is still there.

And what's perhaps most impressive of all is that Clark still hasn't reached her full potential, at least in terms of her offensive impact. Her three-point shooting could still stand to improve, according to many, and her assists per game (8.2) is actually lower than it has been in her first two WNBA seasons.

Still, Clark is continuing to set records. And if consistency was ever a concern, this streak shows that she's actually being as consistent as ever in her WNBA career.