Caitlin Clark's Self-Greatness Score is Scary for Rest of WNBA

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark had a fascinating answer when ESPN's Malika Andrews asked her to quantify her level of greatness in the WNBA right now, during an interview that aired on June 19.

At one point in the interview, Andrews asked Clark, "On a scale of one to 10—one being still trying to find your footing, and 10 being the best player that you can be in this league—where do you think you fall right now?"

"That's a great question. Honestly, I think I'm at a six, probably. I've only played 60 games in this league, and I've played two playoff games. To a lot of people, it probably feels like I played a lot more. And to me, it maybe feels like I've played a lot more at times," Clark responded.

"Obviously, I missed three-fourths of the season last year. So, I feel like I worked so hard to get back for USA basketball [and] kind of find my feet again. At the same time, I'm only 24. Like, I still feel like I have so much room to improve, and I know that, and I want to get better, and I want to learn," she added.

This prompted Andrews to ask, "Should that be scary for the rest of the league, that you're only at a six? Because you're not capping yourself at a six."

"I guess. We'll have to see," Clark replied with a wry smile.

Caitlin rates herself a 6 on the league’s ‘greatness’ scale.



“I’m only 24. I have so much room to improve & I know that. I want to get better.”



Asked if it should scare the rest of the league that she’s ‘only a 6’ right now, she gave a huge smile & said “We’ll have to see.” pic.twitter.com/G1UMEXWqQ2 — allison (@_girltalk) June 19, 2026

Why Caitlin Clark Assessing Her Greatness As a '6' Bodes Well For Fever

While Clark's WNBA tenure hasn't been perfect, nobody can deny that she has accomplished many extraordinary things.

To the many records she set in her rookie season, to navigating and managing the setback of missing most of 2025 with injuries, to now returning and looking better than ever with the Fever this season, No. 22 continued to impress with her growth, even if that growth isn't always linear.

And this is why Clark's response should be scary for the rest of the league: it signifies her growth mindset. Most would probably say that Clark is somewhere above a 6 if they were asked to answer Andrews' queston about her. Yet, Clark knows that she hasn't come close to reaching her full potential.

Given Clark's otherworldy work ethic and competitive fire, she isn't going to stop once she reaches that potential. And to her, that will mean continuing to work as hard as possible for as long as possible. since she surely believes her potential is uncapped.

Clark will never be content, in other words. That fact should terrify those who have faced her to this point in her WNBA career, and those who will need to do so in her future. That has got to make Fever fans feel good.