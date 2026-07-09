Caitlin Clark Can't Find Rhythm vs Sparks on Minutes Restriction: Fever Takeaways

Caitlin Clark returned to action for the Indiana Fever in a 106-92 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks—but she didn't look like the player fans are used to seeing.

Clark, who previously shared she would be on a minutes restriction, was never able to get into a rhythm, and neither was her team. Clark's first stint on the floor lasted just over 3 minutes as she was subbed out early in the first quarter with the Fever leading the Sparks 11-5.

This was a flashback to previous substitution pattern Stephanie White used at times earlier in the season to mixed results, including what became a blowout loss to the Portland Fire that made headlines.

Clark logged only 16 minutes against the Sparks, struggling in her short spurts. She scored 9 points on 4-12 shooting and had 4 turnovers. The team as a whole turned the ball over 16 times.

This was her first game back after last playing two weeks ago in a controversy-filled loss to the Phoenix Mercury and it is clear Indiana is trying to manage her back injury. She is set to sit out against the Mercury Thursday.

Clark has made her disdain for minutes restrictions evident in the past, saying she'd rather not play than play under one. But an injury-riddled 2025 campaign likely altered her perspective toward caution.

Fever Miss Aliyah Boston Against Sparks

Jun 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark's minutes aren't the only ones being managed. All-Star teammate Aliyah Boston sat the first night of the back-to-back out with her right lower leg injury, but is scheduled to return versus Phoenix.

Los Angeles took advantage of her absence. The Sparks frontcourt dominated the paint with Nneka Ogwumike registering 24 points and 8 rebounds and Dearica Hamby putting up 19 and 9. The Fever's starters up front, Monique Billings and Myisha Hines-Allen, combined for only 4 points total.

Indiana Defense Takes a Step Back

Consistency on defense has been an issue for Indiana this season, and it was the bad end of the spectrum against the Sparks.

LA totaled 106 points, which is significant for them with Kelsey Plum still out of the lineup. Rae Burrell scored 22 and every Sparks starter was in double figures. Kelsey Mitchell led the way for the Fever with 29.

The Fever won't have much time to lick their wounds. They won't have Clark on the second night of the back-to-back in Phoenix and Sophie Cunningham's status is something to watch as she suffered back spasms before the game. She did wind up playing but looked to be moving a bit gingerly.

The good news is they are expected to have Boston back to anchor the attack.