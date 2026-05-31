The Fever Go as Caitlin Clark Goes—Stephanie White Should Know That

Nothing went right for the Indiana Fever in being blown out by the Portland Fire on Saturday night. But the collapse started when Fever coach Stephanie White subbed out Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull less than four minutes into the game with the Fever up 8-2 and Clark in an early rhythm.

From there, the Fire grew into a blazing inferno that the Fever could never put out.

Of course, a loss like Indiana took can never be boiled down to one first quarter substitution. And it's completely sensible that White and the franchise would want to manage Clark's minutes to prevent a repeat of her injury-riddled 2025 campaign. However, the early exit hinted at another issue that needs addressing—Indiana's identity.

Before the game Clark said the Fever wanted to exploit Portland by playing through their post players, which should never be the strategy when a coach has an offensive engine like Clark. The Fever will ultimately go as Clark does, which is why it was puzzling to see her get the quick hook after dishing out three assists to start things off. One cannot take the keys from the driver the second they pull out of the parking lot.

Clark's weaknesses will surely come into focus following the disastrous performance versus the Fire. Both Portland, and Golden State before them, have relentlessly hunted No. 22 on the defensive end.

The struggles there, in picking up fouls, and with her shot (she was just 1-7 against the Fire), cannot simply be swept under the rug. But even with back-to-back clunkers, Clark still sits at 5th in the league in scoring and first in assists.

The point being, when Clark is truly in her element, her ability to control pace puts the opponent on their heels, which limits their opportunities to do the same to her on defense.

Turning Point Must Be Now for Fever

May 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks to guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

What the Fever accomplished under White with Clark sidelined all but 13 games last season was commendable. But it doesn't change the fact that she is the face of the franchise and needs to be the focal point of the team's identity.

Indiana will have some time for soul searching before facing off with Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. However, the loss to the expansion Fire should serve as a turning point.

The Fever are still 4-4 and this was the only loss that they didn't have a chance to win, so it's not like things aren't salvageable.

And sometimes the solution is simple. When going back to the drawing board, White must realize Clark is the system—for better or worse. She commands the most attention (both on the court and off) for a reason, and her coach needs to trust her to command the Fever's identity.