Fever's 'Flip-Flop' Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Back-to-Back Strategy Makes Sense

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White explained the game plan regarding Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston's status for the Fever's next two games when speaking to the media on July 8.

"[Boston] is gonna be out tonight. Again, with the back-to-back, Caitlin a back-to-back, Caitlin is gonna be active tonight; AB is not. Then they'll flip-flop tomorrow night," White said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

Aliyah Boston will be out tonight against the Sparks, and Caitlin Clark will be available, Steph White says.



They’ll “flip-flop” for tomorrow’s game against Phoenix — Boston will be available, Clark will be out. pic.twitter.com/cvyogNW7vs — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) July 8, 2026

Why Fever's Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Injury Decision Makes Sense

The Fever are facing the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, then head straight to Phoenix to face the Mercury on Thursday, July 9. Therefore, the Fever staff seems to believe that while both Clark and Boston are now fit enough to compete again, it would be wise for neither to play in both legs of Indiana's upcoming back-to-back.

This decision makes a lot of sense, since the ultimate goal is ensuring that both stay healthy through this stretch and throughout the season, as opposed to the Fever trying to do everything necessary to win both games of this West Coast road trip (which ends with a game against the Las Vegas Aces in Las Vegas on July 12).

Plus, this means that the Fever will have at least two WNBA All-Star starters on the court for both games (one of Clark and Boston, plus Kelsey Mitchell) while also managing Clark and Boston's workload. This ensures the Fever will have a talent advantage over both the Sparks (who are still missing Kelsey Plum) and the Mercury, who are coming off a loss against the Chicago Sky.

Clark hasn't played since injuring her back during the Fever's June 24 game against the Mercury, while Boston faced the Aces on July 5 but appeared on Indiana's injury report with a lower right leg injury ahead of this game against the Sparks.

Caitlin Clark Will Miss Alyssa Thomas Rematch After Viral Incident

This news is also noteworthy because it means that Clark won't be on the court when the Fever face Alyssa Thomas and the Mercury on Thursday.

This game has been highly anticipated after Thomas was suspended and fined for putting her hand on Clark's throat when the Fever and Mercury last faced each other, which was also when Clark last played due to the back injury.

During a July 8 episode of her "Post Moves" podcast, Aliyah Boston took issue with Thomas doing this to Clark and had some strong words regarding that incident. So while Clark won't be active for this rematch against Thomas and the Mercury, Boston will be—which might make for must-see TV.