Caitlin Clark Career-High Propels Fever Past Storm: Takeaways

Caitlin Clark was absolutely stellar as the Indiana Fever survived the Seattle Storm 110-107 on Friday night.

Clark, who has struggled from the field of late, certainly did not against Seattle, totaling a career-high 45 points in the victory. She added 10 assists and a clutch defensive play late to help Indiana secure the win. It was the first 40 point and 10 assist game in WNBA history.

CAITLIN CLARK FOR 41 POINTS !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/s8A6QuH8JB — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) July 18, 2026

It was Clark's long step back three with 39.1 seconds left that broke a tie and put the Fever in front for good. That came after she blocked Flau'jae Johnson's shot with just under a minute left and the ball went off the Storm rookie giving Indiana possession.

Clark broke out of her slump from deep knocking down 6-10 shots from beyond the arc. She shot 11-18 overall and added 4 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Clark Gets to Free Throw Line After Referee Complaint

Jun 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't only the three-point line that was comfortable for Clark. The Fever star also got to the free throw line with regularity, which was noteworthy coming a game after she ripped an official for a non-call in the team's loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

Clark aggressively attacked the basket versus the Storm, resulting in 19 free throw attempts. She converted on 17.

Clark and Kelsey Mitchell Connection Gets Going

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another positive sign for the Fever is that Clark and Kelsey Mitchell were able to get going simultaneously.

Indiana's All-Star backcourt has been brilliant individually often this season, but haven't as frequently found success at the same time. That changed versus the Storm.

Clark found Mitchell early and often, as she added 30 points of her own. Electric scoring performances are nothing new for the Fever shooting guard considering she currently sits second overall in the WNBA in points per game.

Fever Struggle Against Malonga and Fam Without Boston

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) smiles while warming up Friday, July 17, 2026, before a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there was a downside for the Fever it was defense—an area where they have not found any consistency so far in the 2026 campaign.

That was exacerbated by the absence of Aliyah Boston, who sat out the front end of the back-to-back to manage her right lower leg injury.

Without Boston, the Fever were unable to contain Seattle's young frontcourt duo of Dominique Malonga and Awa Fam. Malonga had 28 points and 14 rebounds, while Fam contributed 16 points and 9 boards.

Fortunately for the Fever, Boston should be back for the second tilt of the back-to-back against the New York Liberty. And coach Stephanie White said the plan was for Clark to play as well prior to the game versus Seattle.