Caitlin Clark Rips Referee for 'Ridiculous' No Call in Fever Loss to Valkyries
Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was not happy about what she thought was a blatant missed call during her team's 88-75 home loss to the Golden State Valkyries on July 15.
"She hit me right in the quad! It hurts. Like, the ref can't miss that. And then I have to play with a contusion on my leg the rest of the game. That's ridiculous. You can't miss calls like that," Clark said when asked about the play, per a YouTube video from Tony East.
The play in question occurred in the second quarter, when Clark was driving to the basket, and she came into contact with Valkyries center, Kiah Stokes. Clark ultimately made the layup despite the clear contact, which sent her sprawling to the court. No foul was called.
She got up limping and then went on a verbal tirade against the referee after the next dead ball.
When asked whether she was given an explanation for the call, Clark added, "She said I initiated the contact. Which is fine; you can't knee me in the leg! You can't knock me over!"
Clark did extend her arms out when shooting the layup against Stokes, but she has a very strong case that a foul should have been called, given the contact Stokes had on her, as well.
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Grant Young covers women’s basketball for Women’s Fastbreak and Indiana Fever On SI. His coverage centers on league trends and the growth of women’s basketball, both on and off the court. He also creates digital content focused on the sport’s biggest moments and personalities.Follow GrvntYoung