Caitlin Clark Rips Referee for 'Ridiculous' No Call in Fever Loss to Valkyries

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was not happy about what she thought was a blatant missed call during her team's 88-75 home loss to the Golden State Valkyries on July 15.

"She hit me right in the quad! It hurts. Like, the ref can't miss that. And then I have to play with a contusion on my leg the rest of the game. That's ridiculous. You can't miss calls like that," Clark said when asked about the play, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

The play in question occurred in the second quarter, when Clark was driving to the basket, and she came into contact with Valkyries center, Kiah Stokes. Clark ultimately made the layup despite the clear contact, which sent her sprawling to the court. No foul was called.

Caitlin Clark appeared to be limping after what she believed should have been called a foul.



After a no-call and visibly upset, Clark was issued a warning by the referee. pic.twitter.com/5xor2qqeOd — espnW (@espnW) July 16, 2026

She got up limping and then went on a verbal tirade against the referee after the next dead ball.

When asked whether she was given an explanation for the call, Clark added, "She said I initiated the contact. Which is fine; you can't knee me in the leg! You can't knock me over!"

Clark did extend her arms out when shooting the layup against Stokes, but she has a very strong case that a foul should have been called, given the contact Stokes had on her, as well.

CAITLIN CLARK WENT OFF ON THE REF 😭



“GIVE ME A F*CKING CALL! F*CK! I GOT FOULED FIVE TIMES!” pic.twitter.com/jHwzMfrHQp — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) July 16, 2026