Fever Can't Stop Kaitlyn Chen in Loss to Valkyries: Takeaways

The Indiana Fever were not able to get off to a good start against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night in a matchup of the league's number one offense and number one defense.

The frustration boiled over in the second quarter when Caitlin Clark thought she was fouled on a driving layup, got up limping and then chewed out an official on the other end. However, the Fever got on track in the third quarter and eventually came back from down double-figures to take the lead.

Caitlin Clark appeared to be limping after what she believed should have been called a foul.



After a no-call and visibly upset, Clark was issued a warning by the referee. pic.twitter.com/5xor2qqeOd — espnW (@espnW) July 16, 2026

Clark continued to struggle with her shot as she works her way back to full health and playing under a minutes restriction, but it was her playmaking that helped propel Indiana back in it. But with Clark on the bench later in the quarter, it was a guard on the Valkyries who gave Golden State a cushion.

Kaitlyn Chen scored 12 points in the frame on 4-4 shooting as the Fever were unable to stop her from getting downhill, building a seven point lead for the Valkyries heading into the fourth. Chen finished with 14 points on a perfect 5-5 from the field. She wasn't on the court down the stretch but the Valkyries kept the advantage and emerged with the 88-75 victory—their eighth straight win.

Kaitlyn Chen takeover!



12 PTS on 4-4 FG in the 3rd quarter.pic.twitter.com/VGyIEpJyAi — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 16, 2026

The Valkyries' vaunted defense was able to hold a Fever offense that came in averaging 94 points a game to just 75.

Caitlin Clark Gets Into Rhythm in 2nd Half

Jul 12, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One bright spot is that the injury scare didn't slow down Clark. Many fans surely held their breath when she was hobbled after falling to the floor in the second quarter. She checked out shortly thereafter and didn't return for the remainder of the first half, sitting with only two points.

But Clark started the second half and looked to get her legs under her with more time on the floor. She finished the contest with 13 points and 6 assists, finally knocking down a shot from deep in the final quarter. She shot only 4-14 and 1-8 from three, but looked more like herself as the game went on.

Back-to-Back Looms Next for Indiana

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fever have a back-to-back tilt with the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty coming up in Indianapolis on Friday and Saturday.

After that they only have one more game against the Connecticut Sun before Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell head to Chicago to start in the All-Star Game.

How coach Stephanie White and company manage minutes for the upcoming back-to-back will be a story to watch. The last time they had one, Boston sat the front end, with Clark sitting the second. We'll see if they choose to go with the flip-flop strategy again.

Regardless, after dropping this one versus the Valkyries, the Fever really need to secure a win over a Storm team that sits at the bottom of the standings.