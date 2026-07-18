Stephanie White's 'My God' Caitlin Clark Comment Says it All After Career-High Game

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White's sentiment about Caitlin Clark's historic performance when speaking to her team in the locker room Friday night said it all.

"C, my god! My god!" White said before rattling off several of the records that Clark broke during the Fever's 110-107 win against the Storm, including setting the most single-game points in Fever franchise history, the first 40-point and 10-assist game in WNBA history, and that Clark and her teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, combined for the most points in Fever history (75) by two players in a single game.

The Fever's X account posted a video of White's locker room praise, which has given fans an inside glimpse at how excited White was, not just about the Fever's big road win, but about how Clark put the team on her back and led Indiana to the victory.

"C? My god."



go inside the locker room to celebrate tonight's win over the Storm 📹 pic.twitter.com/aNLq1k0TGx — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 18, 2026

Stephanie White's Praise Serves as Further Proof of Her Relationship With Caitlin Clark

There have been several points throughout the Fever's 2026 season where fans have been critical of how White has spoken about Clark. Whether it's because White didn't answer a question about Clark with enough praise or didn't have her back in the right way when talking about a technical foul she received, everything White says regarding her star point guard getts put under a microscope.

And there have certainly been times when White didn't say the perfect thing about Clark. But there was never really a question that she respected what Clark could do on the court, not that the two hold each other in high esteem.

This was shown by White praising Clark in front of the entire team on Friday night, and Clark has made her opinion of White apparent during recent press conferences, as well.

"It's great," Clark said about her relationship with White back in May, after these two had a verbal spat on the sideline during a game.

"When I got hurt at the Connecticut game last year, I balled in Steph's arms. That's somebody I will ride for for the rest of my life... Me and Steph both know what it is. And that's somebody who I will always ride for. She had my back when really nobody else did," Clark added.

White and Clark's relationship remains in a good place. And White is undoubtedly glad to have Clark on her roster, if only because of what she did during last night's game.