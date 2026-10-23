Caitlin Clark's Fever Season Recap Includes Tough Look for DiJonai Carrington

On Thursday evening, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark made an Instagram post that reflected on her 2026 WNBA campaign.

The 19-photo collage was captioned, "Thankful for a season of being healthy and doing what I love ❤️ had so much fun this year, but now it’s back to work :)… and lots of really cool shoes still on the way 👀".

It included photos of Clark on the court, on the bench with her Fever teammates, signing a crying young fan's shirt, pregame workout photos, and, with the final photo, a snapshot of Clark delivering a behind-the-back pass to Makayla Timpson while three Chicago Sky defenders were guarding her.

One of these defenders was Sky guard DiJonai Carrington.

It's an objectively awesome photo that showcases the generational passing talent that Clark possesses. Plus, it was not up to Clark that Carrington (and two other Sky defenders) were guarding her at that moment.

But the fact that Carrington — who has a history not just with Clark, but with the entire Fever franchise — is a part of that final photo is something Fever fans will surely savor.

DiJonai Carrington's Fever History Adds Context to Caitlin Clark's Photo

Carrington poked Caitlin Clark in the eye during the 2024 playoffs. This moment, and the reaction to it, became a major storyline at the time, and one that Carrington never seemed to get over.

She has also mocked the way Clark draws fouls multiple times. and has expressed irritation at Clark's star power in other ways.

Then there's the fact that Carrington was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected from a Sky vs. Fever game in August after getting into a scrap with Sophie Cunningham

Carrington went into the locker room after getting ejected and posted "WHITE PRIVILEGE @indianafever" on her Threads account, which was a baseless and ludicrous claim that earned her a ton of backlash from media and fans.

She never directly addressed why she posted this, or at least her explanations didn't make sense. What did make sense was that Carrington has no love for the Fever franchise, and the feeling is mutual.

Perhaps this history is why Carrington earned a spot in Clark's end-of-season Instagram post. Perhaps not. Either way, Indiana fans are going to favor that photo of Carrington trying, and failing, to play defense on Clark and appreciate that Clark has immortalized that moment on her social media profile.