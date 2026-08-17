Caitlin Clark's 'Floor Game' Has Reached Another Level for Fever

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White highlighted an element of star guard Caitlin Clark's game that continues to improve after their 95-91 win against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

"I feel like [Caitlin], over the last four or five games, her floor game has been incredible. We all know she can score in bunches. She finds ways. But the way that she's getting us into offense, the way that she's using the floor to get her teammates shots, she's not getting bogged down on one side; she's not getting bogged down trying to create something. She's allowing the game to flow, and she's doing a great job of finding her teammates in that," White said, per a YouTube video from The Ballers Magazine.

"And when she does that, it opens things up for her in ways. I think the three that she got out of a timeout, I don't think she expected to be that open. But I feel like that was a result of all the ways that she was getting everybody else involved throughout the course of the game," she added.

Stephanie White speaks to Caitlin Clark during an Indiana Fever game. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Caitlin Clark Continues to Improve and Impress as the Fever's Facilitator

White is absolutely right that Clark is continuing to improve as a floor general for the Fever, even though this has always been an elite aspect of No. 22's game.

Clark finished the game with nine assists (along with 26 points), but her true growth in creating for her teammates doesn't always show up in the statistics.

But the statistics still do show how great of a creator and facilitator Clark is for her Fever teammates. Her 8.3 assists per game is currently leading the league, and she has tallied eight or more assists in all of her past seven games.

What's perhaps most impressive is who these recent performances have come against. Indiana's last three games came against the Dream on Sunday, the Dallas Wings on Friday, and the New York Liberty on Tuesday. These are three elite teams, but the way Clark orchestrated the Fever's offense proved crucial in them securing all three wins.

It's staggering to consider that Clark could still be improving as a passer and playmaker. Then again, she's still just 24 years old and has plenty more basketball to play. Therefore, perhaps it shouldn't be so much of a surprise that she's continuing to develop at this stage in her career.

What's for sure is that Clark getting better is a scary prospect for the rest of the league.