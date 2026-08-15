Caitlin Clark Has Reached 'Maestro' Mode for Fever

Caitlin Clark isn't just impacting games, she's controlling them. The latest evidence of this came in the Indiana Fever's recent win over the Dallas Wings. Clark scored 29 points and dished out another 10 assists in the contest, with only one turnover to boot.

She did it while only hitting two of her signature step-back threes, as Clark continued to show off her improved game in taking the ball to the rim and hitting from the midrange. Her playmaking consistently put her teammates in position to convert as well.

After the win Fever coach Stephanie White marveled at Clark's floor game.

"She keeps people on their toes. She has a really good sense of understanding, particularly with Kelsey [Mitchell] and AB [Aliyah Boston] of where they're going to be, of when they're going to release, and how to get them the ball. And that keeps team's honest," White said.

"She's like a maestro. I mean, the way that she really runs our offense. I think when we're at our best, she is instructing, she is running it much like a show. It's tough match up with us when she's commanding the floor like that," she added.

The sentiment was similar to what Clark's superstar backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell said.

"We followed our PG [point guard]. Shout out to C[lark] for putting us in the right position."

Mitchell got going late and recorded at least 20 points for the 18th-straight game. Several of the buckets came on feeds from Clark off Mitchell's lightning-fast backdoor cuts.

Veteran backup guard Tyasha Harris, who contributed 15 points of her own, also got in on the praise parade.

"I'm in awe watching CC play. Sometimes it's like, it's normal, and it's not," Harris said of Clark's 29-point and 10-assist stat line.

Harris is of course correct. Those games are normal for Clark, but not for anyone else—ever.

Clark has 13 career games of at least 25 points and 10 assists after the performance against Dallas, seven of them coming this season, with just her tally from 2026 being more than any other player has had over their entire career.

This as Clark commands a Fever offense that is tracking as the best in WNBA history.

Clark's Last 10 Games Are Jaw-Dropping

Aug 14, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) pumps up the crowd at a timeout in the second half against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since Clark's career-high 45-point game versus the Seattle Storm, she has been on one. Clark became the first WNBA player to ever have 40 or more points and 10 or more assists in one game in that performance, and has just kept that run going since.

Over her last 10 contests, which started with the Storm masterclass, Clark's averages are staggering.

She is averaging 26.3 points per game, 9.4 assists per game and shooting 50.6% from the field and 42.5% from three over that span, in which she has pretty clearly been the best player in the league.

It remains to be seen if Clark can capture WNBA MVP this season, but the maestro title fits what she's done for the Fever of late quite well.