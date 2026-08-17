Makayla Timpson Career-High Propels Fever to Huge Overtime Win vs Dream: Takeaways

It wasn't pretty, but the Indiana Fever were able to secure a massive win on the road over the Atlanta Dream in overtime, thanks in large part due to the efforts of second-year forward Makayla Timpson.

Timpson, who has thrived since being moved into the starting lineup, came up big in the extra frame, and finished with a career-high 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor. She also grabbed 7 rebounds.

After the victory, Caitlin Clark sang Timpson's praises to ESPN's Holly Rowe.

"KK's done everything great. Her off-ball cutting, her 90 cutting, the way she finishes around the rim. Just really proud of her and the way she's grown since All-Star break. She's been huge for us and a difference maker."

Clark then turned to Timpson who was next to her for the postgame interview and told her directly, "proud of you."

Sweet moment between Caitlin Clark and KK 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DRTIhVenqT — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) August 16, 2026

It was yet another stellar effort from the Fever's point guard as well, as Clark finished the contest with 26 points and 9 assists, including two free throws that sealed the deal in overtime.

Kelsey Mitchell was able to extend her streak of scoring at least 20 points to 19 straight games late, ending with 20 on the dot. Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 14 rebounds, to go with 5 steals and 3 blocks.

The win was huge for Indiana because it extended their lead over the Dream in the standings to 1.5 games, and ensured Atlanta won't own the tiebreaker over them, which puts the Fever in the driver's seat for hosting their first-round playoff series.

It wasn't a decisive victory, and the Fever were an Angel Reese missed layup at the end of regulation away from suffering a loss. But given they've been on the wrong end of recent nail-biters against the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx, they surely won't complain.

Defense Gets It Done

Aug 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts against the Atlanta Dream during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dream present some matchup problems for the Fever, as their wings in Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard are a lot to handle, while Indiana's roster strengths are in the backcourt and up front, but not as much in between.

This helped lead to Gray achieving a career-high of her own with 32 points. But the Fever were able to tighten things up, going to a zone, and holding the Dream to only 9 points in the fourth quarter in order to come back and end regulation in a tie.

Clark played some strong defense down the stretch, while Timpson has been a force on that end. Sophie Cunningham also logged 32 minutes for the Fever, as she was on the floor for all the key moments.

All in all, it was a great start to a tough five-game road trip for the Fever as they were able to put the Dream a bit behind them in the rearview mirror before taking off for a game against the Tempo in Toronto on Tuesday.