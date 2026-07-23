Caitlin Clark Gets Another Technical Foul After Jawing Exchange With Sun Player

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark picked up the seventh technical foul of the 2026 WNBA regular season during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, which the Fever won 123-88.

Clark was dribbling the ball down the court with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter when she was fouled by both Sun guard Saniya Rivers and then her teammate, Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Clark and Rivers began jawing at each other for a few moments before Clark clearly said, "Check the f****** scoreboard! Check the scoreboard," to Rivers. The score was 95-67 in favor of the Fever at the time.

Clark was then pulled away by the exchange by her teammate, Sophie Cunningham, but this didn't stop both Clark and Rivers from picking up double technical fouls.

Caitlin Clark and Saniya Rivers each get a technical foul after Clark tells Rivers to check the scoreboard.pic.twitter.com/YA7nfPRabj — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 23, 2026

Caitlin Clark Now One Technical Away From a One-Game Suspension

There's a case to be made that she didn't deserve a technical for just saying this phrase to Rivers. Then again, referees are surely on notice for anything from No. 22, as she's no stranger to exchanges like these with her peers.

This is likely one of those technical fouls that Clark will ultimately want back, especially because she's now just one technical foul away from receiving a one-game suspension. WNBA players receive this mandatory one-game suspension upon picking up eight technical fouls on the season, then get an additional one-game suspension for every technical foul they pick up at that point.

Clark and Atlanta Dream star forward Angel Reese are now tied for the lead in technical fouls this season.

The competitive nature that Clark showed in this exchange is the same fire that makes her great, and nobody ever wants to see that get dulled. But the Fever do still need Clark on the court, and with there still being 17 games remaining on the Fever's schedule, it feels inevitable that No. 22 will miss at least one game because of a technical foul suspension.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Fever try to rescind this technical after the fact, and they might have a good case to do so. Regardless, this does pull Clark's otherwise exceptional performance somewhat. She finished the game with 27 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field, to go along with 11 assists in just 27 minutes played.

This marked the Fever's final game before the WNBA All-Star break, and they won't take the court again until July 28.