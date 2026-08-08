Clark Gets 'Bad' Technical, Carrington Ejected for Cunningham Foul: Fever Takeaways

The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky 90-86 Saturday, but that won't be the story.

Caitlin Clark scored 26 points and dished out 11 assists, her sixth game reaching at least 25 points and 10 assists, which is a WNBA record. Meanwhile, Kelsey Mitchell extended her streak of scoring at least 20 points to 16 games, as she scored 27. But the performances from the Fever's superstar backcourt won't be the story either.

That's because it was a win that was marred by controversy.

Clark picked up a technical foul late in the third quarter, her eighth of the season, which will lead to automatic suspension for the next game if it is not rescinded. The technical occurred after Clark made contact with an official, but it seemed her momentum carried her into the referee and it was not intentional.

Caitlin Clark received a technical foul on this play for making extra contact with an official.



As a result, she will be suspended in the Fever's next game. pic.twitter.com/woylSmLu2i — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2026

Fever coach Stephanie White received of a technical of her own, which she said was for calling the tech against Clark, "bulls***."

White said she was told Clark "intentionally seeked out the official," though that was obviously not the case.

"That's a bad call," White added.

Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White on Clark’s tech and explanations. They plan to appeal: pic.twitter.com/fdFVguxBVU — Tony East (@TonyREast) August 8, 2026

"Incidental contact when you're flying out of control...that s*** happens all the time in a game. Officials have to have some awareness in those moments, and it didn't happen."

DiJonai Carrington Ejected for Flagrant on Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham and Dijonai Carrington during a Fever vs. Sky game. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The technical foul on Clark isn't the only call that will have people talking. Sky guard DiJonai Carrington committed a hard foul on Sophie Cunningham early in the contest, striking her across the face and sending Cunningham to the floor. Cunningham then got up and quickly approached Carrington to let her know she took issue with the play.

Carrington was assessed a flagrant 2 and ejected as a result.

Another look at the foul by DiJonai Carrington on Sophie Cunningham.



It was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 on review.pic.twitter.com/UVCDEAeKLH — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 8, 2026

After the game Cunningham called the play "unnecessary" and "intentional", before adding, "I wasn't even upset. I mean, I popped up. I'm not going to let anyone just do that to me. I think everyone knows that. I think that's why she did it because she wants attention. I mean, s***, like, people have started craving attention. Like, go get it somewhere else. Go do something good in the world, I don't know. Yeah, I popped up and KK [Timpson] had my back."

Fever Face Liberty Next

Despite all the extracurriculars, the Fever got back in the winning column following back-to-back tough losses to the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces.

Indiana hosts the New York Liberty next coming up on Tuesday. If the WNBA makes the right call, Clark's technical will be rescinded and she will be in the lineup.

Update: The WNBA announced the technical foul on Clark has been rescinded, so she will be available for the Fever against the Liberty.