Fever Winning Streak Snapped at Hands of Lynx: Takeaways

It was a valiant effort from the Indiana Fever, but they didn't have quite enough to overcome an even hotter Minnesota Lynx team. The Fever were riding a five-game winning streak into the contest Sunday, but the Lynx were winners of nine in a row, and they extended that to 10 games with the 108-100 win.

It was a difficult turnaround for Indiana, as they won late in Portland on Friday, before having to travel to Minnesota for the Sunday matinee. Nonetheless, they fought back into the contest after trailing by 11 at the half, getting to within two points late before the Lynx pulled away.

The lack of rest perhaps showed up most in the rebounding department, where the Lynx had a 33-to-23 advantage, which could have proved to be the difference given how efficient both teams were offensively.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way for the Fever, scoring 37 points to extend her streak of scoring at least 20 to 14 games. Caitlin Clark had 19 points and 10 assists, flashing her improvement in the midrange, but she wasn't able to continue her torrid shooting from deep, hitting on 2-of-9 from three. Clark and Mitchell missed on three clean looks in the final two minutes (two Clark and one for Mitchell) that would have kept Indiana in it.

Fever lost the game in this sequence:



- AB failing to take a wide open 3 for the lead, ends up traveling

- Caitlin missing back to back 3s

- Kelsey Mitchell missing a wide open 3



Tough loss. But this game is more on the frontcourt getting thoroughly outplayed. GGs pic.twitter.com/3lnTLtclmB — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) August 2, 2026

Aliyah Boston chipped in 15 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the loss, though she did pass up an open three with two minutes left that could have given the Fever the lead. She wound up traveling and the turning the ball over instead.

Fever Big 3 Did the Heavy Lifting

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7), Caitlin Clark (22) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) take a phot before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana's All-Star trio scored 71 points, but no one else was in double-figures.

For Minnesota, meanwhile, Olivia Miles and Courtney Williams scored 28 and 27 respectively—but they also got 18 from Napheesa Collier, 13 from former Fever player Natasha Howard, and 10 from Kayla McBride.

The depth from the Lynx proved to make a difference, particularly against a Fever team playing with tired legs.

Indiana Couldn't Get Enough Stops

Defense has not exactly been the Fever's strong suit this season, but they do boast the most efficient offense in league history to this point. The problem is, the Lynx are right behind them.

Neither team could really stop the other in this one, with both squads shooting 57% from the floor. Still, if Indiana could have shorn up a few mistakes on the defensive end and grabbed a few more boards, they may have been able to come away with a win against the league's top team.

Regardless, it certainly wasn't a bad loss for the Fever, given the circumstances and how tight this matchup between the two titans was.

Indiana should be plenty rested for their next contest, though the competition stays tough. They host the defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.