Caitlin Clark Gives 'I Feel a Lot Better' Injury Update—But Is Out Against Aces

It sounds like the Indiana Fever will be getting Caitlin Clark back sooner rather than later.

Clark addressed the media from practice Friday and said that she will not be playing in the team's next game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. However, that status update came with good news as well.

"I'm feeling a lot better, excited to get back into practice today. And feeling really, really positive about getting back into one of the games in the back-to-back," Clark said in reference to her nagging back issue.

"Obviously difficult coming back in a back-to-back so we'll have to be cautious of that. But I feel a lot better...this week has been very helpful for my overall health," she added.

Caitlin Clark (back) confirms she will be OUT for Sunday, but is returning to practice today. pic.twitter.com/UOUehRmKHJ — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) July 3, 2026

All of that bodes well for Indiana, as Clark has used the break in the schedule to reset. The back-to-back she referenced is the Fever's Wednesday and Thursday contests in Los Angeles against the Sparks followed by a trip to Phoenix to face the Mercury.

It would be prudent not to push her too hard given the circumstances, but the overall picture is a rosy one. Clark has really found her stride of late and it is exciting to think about what she is capable of over the course of the remainder of the 2026 season if fully healthy.

Clark Probably Needed Mental Break as Well

Jun 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball while Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (10) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the time off has helped Clark get right physically, hopefully it provided a mental respite as well.

The Fever star has been the subject of constant discussion since she was flagrantly fouled by Alyssa Thomas, but in following the coverage some might have lost the plot that Clark was the one on the receiving end of the play and the one injured, as so much of discussion has shifted to the discourse since.

Clark pointed out that she is not a "robot" so some of this gets to her. She politely called on the officiating to get better, stood on the oft-discussed play being a deserved flagrant foul, and defended her teammates and everyone in the WNBA from harassment and hate.

She also called into question the media for covering all of the noise around the incident at the expense of the other great stories across the league.

Everything Clark said was on point. She handled it with typical grace and maturity, and we should all hope that the focus can shift back to basketball with her return to the floor imminent.