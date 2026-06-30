Caitlin Clark Is Scoring and Assisting at Unprecedented Rate

Reports of Caitlin Clark's demise have been greatly exaggerated. Clark's name is often bandied about in all sorts of discourse, which includes overreactions to any struggles she might have.

But a quick glance at some of the most basic statistics shows that she is doing just fine. In fact, Clark is currently carrying the best combined points and assists per game averages in WNBA history.

Clark currently sits fourth in the league in scoring at 21.2 points per game. She is second in assists at 8.2 per contest. No WNBA player has ever averaged at least 20 points and 8 assists over the course of a season.

Clark recently set the mark for most consecutive games with at least 20 points and 5 assists as well, doing so in six straight contests. That run was broken in the team's controversial loss to the Phoenix Mercury last Wednesday, as Clark left the game due to a back injury. She had 19 points and 8 assists in just 20 minutes when she exited.

The Indiana Fever star is averaging 21.9 points and 8.2 assists per game in June. She is the only player to have ever averaged those numbers over a month of WNBA action.

Caitlin Clark in June:



21.9 PPG

8.2 APG



The only player in WNBA history to average 20+ PPG & 8+ APG in a month — she’s done it 5 times. pic.twitter.com/YfCDW7jeh8 — Real App (@realapp) June 29, 2026

Clark Shooting Numbers Climbing, Turnovers Down

Jun 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball while Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After some outside shooting woes to begin the 2026 season, Clark's numbers are trending in the right direction.

She is currently averaging a career-best 43% from the floor. Her three-point percentage is up to 34.4%, which matches the mark of her Rookie of the Year season in 2024 that saw her make All-WNBA first team.

And while she still leads the WNBA in turnovers per game at 4.6, she is posting a career-low in that department after averaging 5.6 and 5.1 her first two seasons.

Clark is playing fewer minutes per game than she ever has before as she continues to work her way back from an injury-riddled 2025 campaign and is dealing with the bad back. But her playing time had been on the rise before the Mercury game, which means those gaudy numbers will rise with it assuming she is able to return to the floor healthy following a more than a week break between games for the Fever.

The bottom line is, for all the discussion around Clark, her play on the court should not be lost amid the noise. Because she continues to be as good as advertised.