Caitlin Clark Has 2 Potential Playoff Opponents She Torched This Season

The Indiana Fever's 25-14 record puts them at No. 5 in the WNBA standings right now. However, aside from the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx, all seven of the other playoff teams are within four games of each other in the standings, and all of these teams have between five and seven games left to play in the regular season.

Therefore, a lot can still change with the seeding, both in terms of where the Fever finish and who they might face in the first round. What's for sure is that when looking at Caitlin Clark's stats, there are two teams that she would seemingly prefer to play in the first round.

One of these is the Atlanta Dream, who the Fever would face in the first round if the regular season ended today. Clark has averaged 23.8 points per game against Atlanta this season, which is 1.7 points per game above her season average. Plus, she's shooting 47.2% from the field against Atlanta, which is her best field goal percentage against any playoff team.

The second team is the Washington Mystics, who are currently the league's No. 7 seed. Clark's 25.5 points per game and 40.7% three-point percentage against Washington are both the best against any of the playoff teams.

Clark isn't averaging 20 points per game game against any of the other five potential playoff opponents, which shows that her scoring as been exceptional against Atlanta and Washington.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks to pass against Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's worth noting that Clark and the Fever still play the Mystics one more time in the regular season (on September 20), which will mean her numbers against them will change.

But given how important that matchup might be for seeding purposes, Fever fans can probably expect another great performance from No. 22.

How Have Fever Fared Against Dream and Mystics?

Clark cooking against Atlanta and Washington is one thing. That doesn't necessarily mean that these are the two best first-round playoff matchups for the Fever as a whole.

Indiana is 2-2 against Atlanta this season, and the Dream pose a difficult matchup against Indiana because of how talented their guards are.

The Fever are 1-1 against the Mystics, with their September 20 showdown deciding the season series between them. This means that game will have important implications beyond a potential first-round matchup, even though these teams facing each other in the first round is less likely than Indiana and Atlanta matching up at this point.