Caitlin Clark Has 'Interesting' Answer to Free Throw Disparity in Fever Loss to Aces

The Indiana Fever's 2026 WNBA season is over, as they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in a winner-take-all Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday night.

Star Fever guard Caitlin Clark finished the game with 18 points on 6 of 18 shooting from the field (3 of 12 on three-pointers) to go along with 4 assists, 4 blocks, and 6 turnovers during the defeat.

Clark spoke with the media after the game. When Fever head coach Stephanie White mentioned that the Aces took 35 free throws during the game compared to the Fever's 20, Clark said, "Hm, interesting."

The free throw disparity in the Aces-Fever was 35 to 20.



Caitlin Clark: "Hm, interesting." pic.twitter.com/HF93UYD3E0 — USA Sports (@usasports) October 2, 2026

This free-throw disparity and the game's officiating are definitely going to be a storyline moving forward. Clark certainly deserved one call she didn't receive, as she was elbowed in the face while trying to get a rebound in the fourth quarter.

Clark's mouth was bloody, and she went over to the referee to show them the blood. Alas, no foul was called on Aces guard Jewell Loyd, and play continued.

She was asked whether she received an explanation about whether there was no foul call on that play postgame. She shook her head and said, "Your guess would be as good as mine."

Clark mentioned in the postgame press conference that the number of free throws taken in the game (on both sides) slowed the game's pace, which doesn't benefit the Fever's faster playing style and ultimately led to their offense being more stagnant than it usually is.

Where Do the Fever Go From Here?

Regardless of how much of the defeat was owed to a free-throw disparity, the bottom line is that the Fever's season is now finished. And given the team's championship aspirations and advancing to within one game of the WNBA Finals last season, getting bounced in the first round (albeit to the defending champions) still feels like a disappointment.

Changes will be made this offseason. What that means remains to be seen, but there will be questions about whether Stephanie White is the correct head coach for this group of players, specifically for Clark and Aliyah Boston.

There's also a chance that Kelsey Mitchell played her final game with the Fever, as she'll become a free agent this offseason.

But before any tough decisions are made, the Fever will have to digest this defeat and figure out why this season didn't live up to their lofty expectations.