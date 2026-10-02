Caitlin Clark Makes Valid Bloody Mouth Plea to Referee in Fever vs Aces Game 3

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was elbowed in the face with a little over three minutes remaining in her team's winner-take-all Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.

Clark was accidentally elbowed by Jewell Loyd while both were going for a rebound. No foul was called. Clark was down for a few moments, then walked toward the locker room while holding a towel to her mouth, with the Aces winning 82-77 at the time.

She returned to the court before the action continued. When she did so, she showed the referee her bloody mouth to prove that they had missed the call.

Caitlin Clark RUSHES the ref and shows her bloody lip 😂pic.twitter.com/4DpdeywkCr — SmackTok (@smacktok) October 2, 2026

Clark was clearly frustrated about the no-call, and she definitely had a right to be. Loyd certainly didn't elbow No. 22 on accident, but that doesn't mean a foul should not have been called.

Clark was not going to let this keep her out of the game. Ultimately, it wasn't enough for the No. 6-seeded Fever, as the No. 3-seeded Aces defeated them at home to advance to the WNBA Semifinals.

Thankfully, she didn't have to miss any time, as the play was reviewed while she made her brief trip to the locker room and back.

Aces Beat Fever in Physical Affair to Advance to WNBA Semifinals

This has been an extremely physical game from both sides. Players have been falling on the floor all game, and the referees have done a decent enough job of letting the players compete with physicality without letting the game get out of control.

Emotions were running high on both sides, given the stakes. Not to mention everything that happened regarding A'ja Wilson's confrontation with an Indiana Fever fan during Game 2 on Tuesday.

But none of that bled into the action on Thursday.

If Wilson was harboring any emotion from what happened on Tuesday, she channeled it into a fantastic performance. She finished the game with a staggering 36 points on 11 of 18 shooting from the field, along with tallying 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Wilson and the Aces now must wait for the No. 2-seeded Golden State Valkyries to face the No. 7-seeded Dallas Wings on Friday to determine who Las Vegas will face in the semifinals.

In the meantime, the Aces can rest for a few days and prepare for Game 1 of that series, which will start on Sunday.

The Fever's season ends in disappointment after they came within one game of making it to the WNBA Finals last season.