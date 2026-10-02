Indiana Fever Season Ends at Hands of Las Vegas Aces: Takeaways

The Indiana Fever played with good effort, but fell short in Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces—and their season ended as a result.

Unlike in Game 2, when Caitlin Clark exploded for 27 points and 15 assists, the Fever were not able to get fully untracked offensively. Clark scored 11 points in the first quarter of Game 3, but finished with 18. She was 6-of-18 from the floor. Clark did play strong defense, recording 4 blocked shots.

Kelsey Mitchell also struggled to score and had a rough series overall. Mitchell was 7-of-23 in the loss. She shot 18-for-55 over the three games.

Aliyah Boston had another strong game scoring 19 points to go with 10 rebounds, however, it wasn't enough given A'ja Wilson had 36 on the other end. Wilson had plenty of help, given Chelsea Gray chipped in 23 and Jackie Young added 18.

Free Throw Disparity Hurts Fever

It was going to be hard for the Fever to take out the defending champions with the free throw disparity in the contest.

The Aces shot 35 free throws to the Fever's 20. Wilson was 12-for-15 from the line herself.

Indiana's frustration with the officiating is probably best summed up by a bloody-mouthed Clark asking why a foul wasn't called when she was elbowed in the face by Jewell Loyd late in the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Clark showing the ref her bloody mouth 😭



No foul was called pic.twitter.com/FkzMqdW0Om — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 2, 2026

There was also a notable play in the first half when Lexie Hull was thrown to the court by Brianna Turner, with Hull whistled for the foul.

Lexie Hull called for a foul as she gets bodyslammed pic.twitter.com/6j27Us3lWJ — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) October 2, 2026

Offseason Questions Loom for Fever

The expectations were high for the Fever, and they did not meet them. It was a challenging task to play the Aces in the first round, and Clark and Indiana answered the bell in Game 2. However, given the season ended with only three postseason games played, plenty of questions will loom over the offseason.

One will be whether head coach Stephanie White's job is safe. White did guide the team to the semifinals with Clark injured last season, but the failings on the defensive end, given her reputation as a defensive coach, and much of the perceived tension around the team that shadowed the season will have her job security questioned. That is on top of the fans booing her when she didn't come to the defense of Sophie Cunningham following a flagrant foul committed on Cunningham by DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky.

Then there are the Fever free agents, including Cunningham and Mitchell. Mitchell signed a max contract in the offseason but only for one season. Indiana cannot core her again and with Boston's salary and Clark in line for a raise, there is a salary cap case to be made for moving on from Mitchell to pursue defenders and depth. She may want to explore her options as well. Mitchell played at an MVP level and will have plenty of suitors.

Cunningham also was only playing on a one-year deal and her future remains unclear.

Those are of course questions for after the dust settles, but the Fever's season is officially over.