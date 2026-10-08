Caitlin Clark Has Kelsey Mitchell's Back in Fever Exit Interview

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark conducted her exit interview following the team's first-round exit in the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

Clark covered several topics during the interview, including comments made by her backcourt partner, Kelsey Mitchell. During Mitchell's exit interview, she opened up about the emotional toll that comes with playing for the Fever, but even more specifically, playing alongside Clark. Mitchell talked about hateful private messages she has received on social media and added that players get "a lot of flak" just from being on Clark's team.

In regard to Mitchell's comments, Clark acknowledged the challenges that her teammates can be exposed to.

"I obviously saw Kelsey's comments, and I think as her teammate it makes you upset because you care about your teammates so much and you don't want any of them to go through something like that. For the people that have followed me, obviously, there is such a microscope on me, and that kind of comes with everybody else I've been teammates with - whether it was my time at Iowa, whether that's been here. It comes with a lot of really great things, and then, at times there can be some negatives," Clark said.

Given the nature of the comments made by Mitchell, Clark also made it a point to address those responsible for bringing the negative energy around her and her teammates.

"As far as people that have used me to demonstrate racist rhetoric, or hate, or discrimination, that's not something I stand for. It's never been something I stood for. For those of you that know me, you know that's not what I'm about. It's not how I was raised, so that's really disappointing when people do that. Anytime I see something like that, it makes me upset, makes me sad, makes me really disappointed because that's not who I am. That's not what I'm about," Clark added.

The Future of the Clark-Mitchell Duo is Very Much Uncertain

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell embrace during an Indiana Fever game. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Coming off the most prolific season by a backcourt duo in WNBA history, the discussion surrounding the Fever's future has shifted toward Mitchell's pending free agency.

Mitchell, who only signed a one-year deal through the 2026 season, will have a decision to make on where her basketball journey will take her next. Given the uncertainty, Clark made one major point of emphasis regarding her teammate's future.

"She knows how much I love her. There's nobody I would wanna share the backcourt with other than her. I hope for the rest of my career I get to play alongside her. That's how easy she makes my job," she said.

After all, Clark and Mitchell did set multiple records throughout the entire 2026 season, which undoubtedly made them the most dangerous backcourt duo in the WNBA. A few of them include most points averaged by a duo in WNBA history (47 combined), most games with both scoring 20-plus points in a single season in franchise history (31) and most combined points by a Fever duo in a single game (75).

Both elevate each other's game to incredible levels, but the ultimate goal remains the same: winning a championship. Mitchell, who is entering her 10th season and still seeking her first title, is expected to weigh all options in free agency.

If this is the end of the Clark-Mitchell era in Indiana, the duo certainly made their mark together.