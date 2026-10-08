Caitlin Clark Hints at Potential Sacrifice to Help Fever Build Roster

Caitlin Clark conducted her exit interview for the 2026 season, so the natural thing is to focus on the future with the Indiana Fever now eliminated.

The most interesting comments Clark made were about her future and whether she plans to sign the EPIC contract she is eligible for this offseason. Thanks to the new CBA, Clark can now ink a max extension prior to her fourth season.

However, her answer about whether she would was quite telling for a few reasons.

“I think there’s a lot of things to think about. Obviously it’s great that I have that opportunity. For myself we haven’t gotten into roster construction yet. We have to think about things with the cap and what we’re gonna need, who we’re gonna need to sign and what value they bring to the team. Not saying I am gonna sign it, not saying I’m gonna sign it or not sign it, I think it’s just kinda figuring out the way we need to construct our roster. No matter what, I'm gonna be here. I just want to do what’s best for the team and make sure we have the opportunity to win championships. That’s my main goal," Clark said.

She went on to discuss how it is great players now have the option, and teammate Aliyah Boston signed her EPIC deal last offseason.

But Clark is clearly thinking about what is best for not only herself but the team on the floor.

“I think for myself, my focus is on winning. I certainly know what I deserve and what I’m worth, but at the same time, sometimes you have to make sacrifices. I’m not saying I’m not gonna sign it, I’m not saying I am gonna sign it. I haven’t gotten into those discussions. I haven’t even honestly given it much thought. I’ve been playing 18 holes every single day. I think those are conversations that I’ll have with the front office and ownership about where we want to go and what we need and what sacrifices have to be made or not made, who we can pay, who needs this or who needs that," she added.

The main takeaways from those comments are that Clark has no plans on leaving the Fever, but she also seems to be considering the possibility of taking less money in an effort to help facilitate the best roster construction.

Of course, plenty of the roster construction decisions will come down to whether the team retains All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark Wants Mitchell Back

Clark left no room for interpretation regarding whether she wants Mitchell back. She lauded her backcourt mate and said she wants to play with her for the rest of her career. Clark acknowledged Mitchell's remarks about the challenges that come with the attention and scrutiny of being on Clark's team, while offering her support.

If Mitchell is indeed back, the salary cap space becomes tight assuming she would want another supermax contract. With Boston also on a max, if Clark were to take the EPIC deal nearly every other signing would need to happen on the margins.

If Mitchell isn't back, much more space would free up.

Considering her answer on her own contract status and how much time she spent talking about potential free agents as well, Clark is obviously thinking through many scenarios, possibly including ones where she doesn't take all the money available or structures any deal in a cap-friendly manner.

Onus Falls on Organization

It's now up to the franchise to build around Clark properly. She should be the foundation around which every decision is made, and fortunately for the team, she seems amenable to sacrificing to make sure she has the best support system around her.

Not only does Mitchell's future need to be determined, but that goes for other players on the team like Sophie Cunningham. Indiana will also need to decide whether head coach Stephanie White returns. And that's before even getting into any additions.

The Fever are lucky they have Caitlin Clark in place, and they must take advantage of it—starting now.