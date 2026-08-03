Caitlin Clark Unlocks True 3-Level Scorer Status for Fever

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is known for her logo threes. Her passing ability creates highlights as well, and she's been able to put up scoring and assist numbers at a higher-rate than anyone in WNBA history since she arrived in the league.

However, there were times where she would pass up scoring opportunities in other areas of the floor—specifically the midrange. That has changed this season and is making Clark even more dangerous as a scorer.

She continues to take threes from a greater distance than any other player, and she is shooting a career-best 34.9% from deep on 7.5 attempts per game. Clark has also made a concerted effort to get to the rim. She is getting to the free throw line more often than she ever has as a result. Clark is taking 6.5 free throws a game, which is two more than she has in any other season.

She is also finishing at a career-best clip in the restricted area and on paint touches outside the restricted area, per Her Hoop Stats.

So, it's safe to say she's been a strong scorer in the areas of the floor closest and furthest from the basket. But an area she has improved in is the in-between game.

Caitlin Clark’s mid range is becoming just as lethal as her logo three 🤞🏾 https://t.co/A43SkbXxfv pic.twitter.com/kgGNmqjHhU — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) August 2, 2026

ESPN cited her increased output from that part of the court on the broadcast Sunday, showing that she had scored as many points in the midrange so far in 2026 as she did in her first two seasons combined.

She then went on to hit several buckets from the midrange against the Minnesota Lynx.

Why Midrange Matters for Clark

Jul 31, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball against Portland Fire guard Holly Winterburn (77) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make no mistake, midrange shots should remain a side dish in Clark's shot diet. They are the least efficient shots in basketball and the more layups and threes she hits the better.

However, when defenses get tight, like come playoff time, or really always with Clark—the midrange game is an important tool for her to have in her bag.

It is the type of shot she will need to be able to create in isolation when opposing defensive schemes do everything they can to take away her bread and butter.

Her shot distribution is leading to efficient production. Clark's true shooting percentage (which factors in two-point field goals, threes, and free throws) sits at 60.6%.

This bodes well as the Fever enter the stretch run and then the postseason, because Clark is now officially a three-level scorer in the WNBA.