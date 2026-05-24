Caitlin Clark Is Set to Unlock All-Time Assist Achievement in Next Fever Game

Indiana Fever fans don't need to be told about how great a passer Caitlin Clark is.

While Clark's stardom is mainly due to her extraordinary shooting range, there's a very strong case to be made that her best trait as a basketball player is her court vision and anticipation, both of which make her an absolutely lethal passer.

In fact, there have been countless instances where her Fever teammates either struggled to corral a pass from Clark or couldn't come up with it, solely because they didn't even realize they were open or that she was capable of passing it to them at the time.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes the ball | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

And it isn't just the eye test that testifies to Clark's passing prowess. Her assisting success is also shown through her statistics, as she's currently leading the league in assists per game, with 9. Her 8.4 assists per game as a rookie in 2024 also led the league, and she would have competed for that same top spot in 2025 if she had qualified. But she didn't, since she missed most of the season with injuries.

Caitlin Clark Has Assist Milestone Looming For Valkyries Game

Speaking of qualifications, the WNBA requires that players have 500 assists in their career tally before they qualify for the assist per game career record.

Clark is currently sitting at 497 career assists. Therefore, all she needs is three against the Golden State Valkyries on May 28 to qualify for the WNBA record assists per game statistic.

And because Clark currently averages 8.57 assists per game, this imminent eligibility will immediately put her at the top of the WNBA assists per game career leaderboard, as the current leader (Courtney Vandersloot) has just 6.62 assists per game.

Caitlin Clark is officially the first player in WNBA history to record multiple games of 30+ points and 10+ assists 🔥



Stats from Friday's game against the Mystics have been corrected, so she finished the game with 32 points & 10 assists 👏 pic.twitter.com/XQd15pnCGm — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 17, 2026

The Basketball Reference website is the best resource for tracking WNBA (and every other sport's) stats and records. Therefore, once Clark secures those three assists against the Valkyries (which seems assured, given that she's tallied at least three assists in every single game of her WNBA career except one), fans can head to the Basketball Reference website's 'WNBA Career Leaders and Records for Assists Per Game' page and see Clark assume her rightful position atop the rankings.

It would be interesting to know whether Clark is aware that she's so close to the 500-assist milestone, and whether she knows reaching that mark makes her eligible for the WNBA's career assist per game record, which is also tracked by the Guinness World Records.

Not that knowing would alter anything about her assist output.