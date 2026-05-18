Caitlin Clark Adds to WNBA Record, Rotation Shifts in Win Over Storm: Fever Takeaways

Caitlin Clark is adding to her own records. Clark played her most efficient game of the 2026 WNBA season in the Indiana Fever's win over the Seattle Storm, and continued to dominate.

Clark finished with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists. It was her 12th game with at least 20 points and 10 assists, which is already a WNBA record, one of many she possesses just 57 games into her career. Courtney Vandersloot is in second place with 10, she has played 436 games.

Clark's slower shooting start from the outside was a topic of conversation, but she has found her three-point shot in the last two games. Clark was 2-4 from deep against the Storm and recorded her 21 points on only 10 shots. Her totals came in 24 minutes of playing time.

She left the contest with eight minutes remaining since it was out of hand, or else her totals would have been even higher. As is, she leaves the game leading the WNBA in assists and remains near the top of the leaderboard in scoring.

However, Clark wasn't satisfied afterward. She cited that the team's defense still needs to improve and lamented the way Indiana closed the game.

Fever Shift Rotation in Win Over Storm

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) shoots during the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Doug McSchooler/Special to IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One interesting wrinkle in the victory against Seattle was the Fever's rotation shift.

Part of that was forced as a result of the injury to Aliyah Boston. Myisha Hines-Allen stepped into Boston's spot in the starting lineup, contributing 8 points and 6 rebounds on a perfect 3-3 from the floor. Coach Stephanie White said Boston is day-to-day before the game.

Another change to the starting five was Lexie Hull replacing Sophie Cunningham. Hull had been returning from a hamstring injury that limited her minutes, but the swap benefitted both players. Cunningham had her best performance of the season off the bench, contributing 17 points on 5-9 shooting. White had previously emphasized the need to get Cunningham more opportunities.

Beyond that, there were other rotation adjustments as well. Rookie Raven Johnson came off the bench before Tyasha Harris, a tweak from the last two contests. Makayla Timpson also entered before Damiris Dantas. Timpson played 18 minutes and scored 6 points to go with 6 rebounds. Her play will be key in the frontcourt this year, particularly during any time Boston misses.

One thing that didn't change was the support Clark got in the backcourt from Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell dropped 17 points as that duo continues to pace the entire league in putting up points from the guard position.