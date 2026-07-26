Caitlin Clark Never Wants to See Kelsey Mitchell in a Different Uniform Again

It's no secret that Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have been cooking together of late. But the Indiana Fever's All-Star backcourt found themselves on different teams during the exhibition in Chicago, something Clark doesn't want to see happen again.

After the contest, which saw Clark's squad come out with the victory, she was asked what it was like to be on the opposite side of Mitchell, who had 28 points in the losing effort.

"I swear she doesn't miss any shots, so i'm just really glad she's on my team and I get to be her teammate. She obviously makes my life really easy," Clark said.

Caitlin Clark makes it clear she never wants Kelsey Mitchell playing on another team pic.twitter.com/HwLYtyXIVz — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 26, 2026

"I hope that's like the only time in my entire career that she's on the other team. Or the other All-Star games I guess I can allow it. Still, I would prefer she's on my side. But she's incredible in everything that she does," she added.

This jibes with what Mitchell said on the ESPN broadcast as well, further emphasizing the good vibes around the Fever right now.

“We’re like a trio, man. We’ve built bonds over time and for so many years to come. The more and more we gel together, the greatness is going to show itself. And our relationships as humans will make the greatest things happen," Mitchell said during an in-game interview.

The Fever are fortunate to have the trio mentioned, which of course includes Aliyah Boston, as all three are great players and seemingly great teammate as well. It's certainly a luxury to have 3 of the top 10 players in the league (conservatively) and for them all to bring basketball IQ and the right attitude to the table.

Keeping Clark and Mitchell Together Will Take Maneuevering

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keeping the core together will take some deft salary cap management from the front office. Mitchell is currently playing under a one-year $1.4 million max deal, so she will be a free agent again at season's end. Meanwhile, Clark is eligible for the same EPIC extension Boston signed last offseason, meaning her salary should move into the million dollar range. Combine that with Boston and that's three players taking up about half of the cap under the current numbers.

The good news is the salary cap should rise some (from the $7 million 2026 figure) and the Fever only have two other contracts of significance on the books for next year, Lexie Hull and Monique Billings, who are both set to make about $800,000. This means Indiana only really has to be creative for one season before potentially having more room to work with. As is, it's not ideal, but manageable to pay Clark and Mitchell what they have earned, while still being able to build a complete roster.

It's apparent the pair is ready to do what is necessary to make that happen. But in the meantime, they've got this season to worry about. And considering they are averaging 44 combined points a night, they will continue to be the worry at the top of every opposing scouting report.