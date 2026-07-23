Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell Show Why Fever Enter All-Star Break on Same Page

The Indiana Fever enter WNBA All-Star weekend on a roll. But it's clear they are ready to keep rolling—together.

After the team's most recent win over the Connecticut Sun, Clark was asked what she is looking forward to about the All-Star Game.

"I like Chicago, it's a good city," Clark said in her on-court postgame interview.

"I thought we shared the ball really well. We played up tempo, and everybody had one of those nights where the ball was going through the hoop."



Caitlin Clark following our 123-88 win over Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/VoTzIWXom8 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 23, 2026

"But I'll be excited to get back here with my team too, and keep this rolling, I think we're playing good basketball right now," she added.

Clark is of course correct, which applies for her individually and the team collectively. The Fever scored a franchise record 123 points against the Sun. And Clark recorded 27 points and 11 assists in only 27 minutes, less than a week after her career-best 45-point, 10-assist performance versus the Seattle Storm. Both were victories and Indiana has won five of six games.

The Fever have seemingly escaped any early-season struggles and have shut out the noise around the team, which is why the growing chemistry, and the winning play, could serve as a bit of a sanctuary.

Mitchell Won't Be Enemies With Fellow Fever All-Stars

Jul 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the desire to quickly return to Indiana, the Fever will be heavily represented in the All-Star Game. Clark will join Aliyah Boston on the squad coached by Cheryl Reeve, while Kelsey Mitchell will be on the opposite side with Becky Hammon at the helm.

But Mitchell said being on the opposite side won't break their bond.

"They separated us, man," Mitchell said after the win over the Sun.

Our BIG THREE really love each other. Kelsey’s upset their on different teams for All Star.



Kelsey says “They trying to make us enemies, it could never happen” pic.twitter.com/dXJ928oyGd — ericaf455💙 (@ericaf455) July 23, 2026

"They trying to make us enemies. It could never happen," she added.

It was obviously a light-hearted sentiment but it aligns with the growing chemistry of the dominant trio. Clark, Mitchell, and Boston combined for 72 points versus Connecticut. Clark and Mitchell in particular have been thriving off of one another more of late, rather than simply excelling individually.

Counterintuitively, when sharing the floor with Boston as a trio, the team has just a +2.1 Net Rating (points per 100 possessions minus points allowed per 100 possessions). That data is a bit noisy given Clark and Boston have been in and out of the lineup of late, and each has dealt with minutes restrictions.

However, that grouping, and the rotation as a whole is rounding into form. And the prospects of facing a fully healthy Fever team, with the three All-Stars all thriving, is not an appealing one for any WNBA opponent.