Caitlin Clark Returns to Fever Lineup vs Valkyries

Indiana Fever fans have been buzzing about the fact that Caitlin Clark didn't compete in their team's most recent game against the Portland Fire.

While Clark not playing was obviously disappointing for her fans (especially those who went to the game in person), the biggest concern was that she was suddenly dealing with a back injury that hadn't been reported until less than two hours before the game began.

Since then, all indications are that there is nothing to worry about regarding Clark's back, and that this was more precautionary than anything else. And because of that, there has been a lot of interest about whether Clark will be playing against the Golden State Valkyries on May 22.

And fans can exhale, as the Fever have announced that Clark is indeed available for Friday's game.

Status Update: Caitlin Clark (back) is available for tonight's game. https://t.co/1lFgLoAZqy — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 22, 2026

Caitlin Clark's Past Comments About Mental Hurdle of Overcoming Injury Adds Context

Of course, Clark is coming off a 2025 season where she only played in 13 games, which is over to multiple soft-tissue injuries she dealt with.

Clark spoke with the media before facing the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this month and conveyed that the hardest part of overcoming injuries for her hasn't been physical.

"I think the hardest part of injury, and still something I'm still really battling and almost struggling with, is just the mental hump of getting over everything. And I understand my body almost too well, to a point now," Clark said, per a video from the Fever's YouTube channel.

"And it's something I wasn't enough in touch with before my injuries, and now I understand it very well. You just become hypercautious about certain things," she added.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up | Doug McSchooler/Special to IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Major props to Clark for being candid about this aspect of returning to the court in 2026.

And her words make one wonder whether this "mental hump" she alluded to contributed to the ultimate decision to rest her against the Portland Fire earlier this week.

Regardless, it seems to have been the correct decision, as the Fever won that game comfortably and No. 22 is back in action against a Golden State Valkyries franchise that Indiana has never beaten to this point (although they've only ever played each other three times).

Time will tell whether Clark can lead the Fever past the Valkyries on Friday night. Indiana's next game after tonight's showdown is also against Golden State, with that contest being in the San Francisco Bay Area on May 28.