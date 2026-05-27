How to Watch Fever vs Valkyries: Caitlin Clark Seeks Another Big Game

The Indiana Fever's six-day break will come to an end on Thursday, as they hit the west coast for another matchup against the Golden State Valkyries. Indiana's last game before the mini hiatus was against Golden State, a 90-82 victory in what was a tension-rising meeting.

Here's a quick breakdown of when and where to watch the Fever take on the Valkyries:

When: May 28, 2026

Time: 10pm ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Yes, fans will need an Amazon Prime subscription in order to watch the Fever on Thursday night. Both teams are 4-2 heading into this one, as they're both tied for second place in the WNBA standings early on in the season. The Fever will come into this game on a three-game winning streak, as the Valkyries won their last game against the Connecticut Sun.

With sparks flying in their last matchup, this should be another emotional game. Caitlin Clark will be eyeing another big night, similar to the one she had last week against Golden State.

Caitlin Clark aims for another big game against Valkyries

Clark put on a masterclass in the Fever's win against the Valkyries last week. She had 22 points on 7/15 shooting, 9 assists and 2 rebounds. It was a particularly exciting output due to Clark's firiness on the court, as she got into it with Tiffany Hayes of the Valkyries.

Clark hit a huge three in the third quarter to tie the game and immediately began talking to Hayes, who was guarding her.

Caitlin Clark got in Tiffany Hayes’ face after hitting a deep 3 in the Fever’s 90-82 win over the Valkyries 🍿👀



Clark: “You like that?”



Hayes: “Better get yo’ a** out my m*****f**kin’ face!”



Clark: “Bring it on. Let’s go. Step up.” pic.twitter.com/SqYMBMHnE8 — Who Likes Sports? (@WhoLikesSports) May 23, 2026

Clark also got into it with Janelle Salaun before the end of the half. Clark was shoved by Salaun before Lexie Hull's shot attempt and took exception to it.

Things get spicy to end the half pic.twitter.com/180uAYnUJb — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) May 23, 2026

Clark's last outing at Golden State came last year, when she dropped just 11 points on 3/14 shooting. She also managed 7 rebounds and 9 assists that night, but Clark knows she needs to have a better output this time around. With a spark already lit under her, it's fair to assume that she'll come out firing early and often.

The Fever's red-hot offense will be something to watch coming off of a small break, with Clark averaging a scorching 23.8 points per game. The Fever as a team are scoring a WNBA-best 93.7 points per night, with Kelsey Mitchell (22.3) and Aliyah Boston (16) also posting major numbers.

This should be another exciting outing for Clark and the Fever.