Caitlin Clark's Stephanie White Support Comes With Questions on Fever Future

Caitlin Clark spent some time talking about her head coach, Stephanie White, during Clark's end-of-season exit interview for the Indiana Fever earlier this week.

At one point, Clark said, "I really appreciate Steph. This is, I like to say, the best job in women's basketball, and possibly women's sports. Getting to lead this franchise that has so much notoriety. But at the same time, it can come with some negatives, and people are gonna criticize everything that you do, and that's just reality, and people expect greatness.”

She later added, “And I think sometimes people don't always—when people don't live up to certain expectations, it's not always on the coaching staff. There are a lot of other areas that need to be evaluated. It's just as much on the players to play better and help us win and whatever it is.”

“I thought our coaching staff spent a lot of time and energy to try to put us in a position to be successful. Overall, just really thankful for her and really thankful for all the coaches," Clark added.

Caitlin Clark Supports Stephanie White Without Advocating for Her Return

There are a lot of interesting sentiments to unpack here, and it isn't everything that Clark said about White. But the biggest takeaway is likely that Clark isn't blaming White for the Fever underperforming this season.

But Clark is clearly saying that something needs to change. Or at least, she's recognizing that Indiana came up short in critical ways last season. And that usually falls on the coaching staff.

Many fans also noticed that Clark didn't specifically say she wanted White to return as the Fever's head coach. Perhaps she didn't even realize that some were looking to her to do so, or maybe she simply wasn't considering the notion that White is on the hot seat in her response.

But Clark never saying that she hopes White will be back next season didn't go unnoticed among Fever fans.

It's also important to remember that everything Clark said, she was willing to say publicly, knowing that all of her words will be dissected. There's no way of knowing what she's saying to Indiana's front office behind closed doors, and whether she's advocating for or against White in those circumstances.

Regardless of what happens with White, it's safe to assume that Clark will have a say in who her head coach is next season.