Caitlin Clark’s Team USA Bench Role Comes With a Major Twist

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is seemingly always the subject of conversation. And one talking point of late has been the role she is playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

Clark has come off the bench, with Chelsea Gray getting the nod as the starter. That doesn't appear poised to change as the squad heads to the quarterfinals, given coach Kara Lawson had this to say when asked whether she has considered moving Clark into the starting lineup.

"Our starting group's done a really good job of getting us off to good starts. Rotationally game-to-game we could change things, but I like where we are right now."

Caitlin Clark will remain on the Team USA bench as coach Kara Lawson refuses to mess with her starting five.



“I like where we are right now.”



🎥:@JackThompsonFOX pic.twitter.com/Nc0vKL0djS — OutKick (@Outkick) September 9, 2026

But despite coming off the bench, Clark's playing time hasn't exactly been limited.

In fact, she leads all of Team USA in both total minutes played and minutes per game. Clark is averaging 21.9 minutes per contest. Breanna Stewart is next at 20.3 per game, with Paige Bueckers and Jackie Young both averaging 19.2.

Clark has been productive in those minutes as well. Her shot has been off; however, her playmaking ability has more than made up for that. Clark leads Team USA in assists, dishing out 6.3 per game. She also has the best plus/minus on the squad. Team USA is +58 in the 66 minutes she has been on the floor thus far in the tournament.

Will Clark Finish Games?

The question of whether Clark will make her way into the starting lineup appears to be answered for now. Of course, any questions about whether that would impact her overall playing time seem to be settled as well.

But the remaining query is whether she will be on the court at the end of close games. That was not the case against Italy, as Lawson went with mostly starters down the stretch. Clark's Fever teammate Aliyah Boston was on the floor for those decisive minutes though, and she also comes off the bench.

Now the competition will get stiffer for Team USA and the stakes are higher given any loss at this point eliminates them from gold medal competition. So it will be interesting to see what Lawson's lineups look like in the clutch should the U.S. be involved in a down-to-the-wire contest.

Purely based on production, it's pretty apparent that Clark should be among the five to close out games. Whether that is the case remains to be seen.