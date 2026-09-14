When Is the Next Indiana Fever Game? WNBA Season Resumes This Week

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Stephanie White are fresh off winning gold for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup from Berlin, Germany.

Clark came up big in the final win over France, Boston was on the floor for some of the most important moments of the tournament, and White was a trusted member of coach Kara Lawson's staff. But now the Indiana Fever crew will have to quickly shift their focus back to the 2026 WNBA season.

They have a little break remaining to travel home and get situated, however, the season itself resumes on Thursday, and the Fever are back in action on Friday night against the Tempo in Toronto. That one will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on ION.

The game versus the Tempo is one of four remaining on the schedule for the Fever, with each carrying weight when it comes to the playoff race and Indiana's position in the standings.

Still a Lot to Be Determined for Fever

After the contest in Toronto, the Fever will face the Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx in Indianapolis and then conclude the regular season versus the Lynx again in Minnesota.

These games carry significance because of how bunched the standings are right now. The Fever currently sit in fifth place, but they have the same record as the Atlanta Dream (26-14). So as of this moment that would be the first-round matchup, with home court still to be decided.

The two teams split the season series. The next tiebreaker would be winning percentage against teams .500 or better and the Fever have three games remaining versus opponents on the north side of .500—the Tempo excluded.

Indiana is also just one game behind the Las Vegas Aces for third place and they do own the tiebreaker over the Aces after winning the season series. They have a two-game cushion over the New York Liberty, Mystics, and Dallas Wings behind them in the standings.

The playoffs begin on September 27, but there is obviously a lot still to be determined between now and then. The Fever's postseason slate will take further shape after every regular season game still to be played, with the full squad getting back into the rhythm of things as soon as the World Cup winning trio returns home from Berlin.

And it's important that they get things started with a win over the Tempo when play resumes.