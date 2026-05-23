Caitlin Clark Sets the Record Straight on Defensive Narrative 

WNBA fans know and love Caitlin Clark for many reasons, mainly her long 3-pointers, her fiery personality, and her perfectly-placed passes. Defense is not on that list. It is perhaps the biggest weakness in Clark’s game and often makes her a target for opposing scorers because they are hoping to get an easy matchup and tire her out at the same time.

Clark, however, made sure to note after the Indiana Fever’s 90-82 win over the Golden State Valkyries that she can defend better than some people may give her credit for.

“Steph [White] has really challenged me on the defensive end, and I think there’s probably definitely a narrative of me not being a great defender, but I can guard,” Clark said in the postgame media availability. “I’m long, I know angles, and I can get my hands out. I can be active.”

Head coach Stephanie White also said that Clark’s “defense was really good.”

"I thought she was great [...] From a physicality standpoint, I love the way she's going to the rim and finishing tough plays, and her defense was really good."



Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark's night against the Valkyries. pic.twitter.com/bK3ZEu5krX — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 23, 2026

Clark led the way offensively for the Fever with 22 points, 9 assists, and 2 rebounds in her first game back after missing a meeting with the Portland Fire with a much-discussed back issue. She also recorded one steal and one block and made some key defensive plays down the stretch. Her five fouls and six turnovers were the only flaws in an otherwise strong box score.

Caitlin Clark held her own defensively when the Valkyries targeted her

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates Friday, May 22, 2026, during the first half of a game against the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark made an impact defensively early in the game. About three minutes into the third quarter, Gabby Williams had a one-on-one fastbreak opportunity against Clark. She was able to strip the ball from Williams before the Valkyries’ star could get a shot up.

Still, when the Valkyries were down just six points with two minutes left to go in the fourth, Clark became an obvious target for Golden State. She had five fouls and was surrounded by Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, Sophie Cunningham, and Kelsey Mitchell. Hull, Boston, and Cunningham are great defenders, so going at them with the game on the line wouldn’t make much sense.

Kaitlyn Chen got the better of Clark on her first opportunity, driving right past her for a layup to cut the Fever’s lead to four. She tried to do the same on the Valkyries’ next offensive possession, but Clark forced her into a wild hook shot that ended up in Boston’s hands. On the next possession, Janelle Salaün missed a 3-pointer, but Kiah Stokes grabbed the offensive rebound and gave Chen another chance to go at Clark. She missed again.

Clark will never be the Fever’s go-to perimeter defender—not with Lexie Hull and Raven Johnson on the team and the offensive load Clark has to carry as a primary scorer and playmaker. But if she can consistently hold her own when teams target her, it will go a long way for the Fever.