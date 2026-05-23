Caitlin Clark Fights Through Feisty Valkyries, Raven Johnson Makes Mark in Fever Win

The Golden State Valkyries did not play like a team on a back-to-back. The Valkyries defeated the New York Liberty on Thursday night, but still came ready for battle against the Indiana Fever.

Regardless, Caitlin Clark and company were able to fight through Golden State's aggressiveness and pull away late to secure a 90-82 win.

The returning Clark spearheaded things for the Fever, delivering 22 points and 9 assists—and some trash talk in the process.

Clark had a heated exchange with Janelle Salaun right before half, and let Tiffany Hayes know how she felt after a logo three that tied things up midway through the third. The Fever had trailed by seven at the half.

Caitlin Clark my goodness pic.twitter.com/nnhKnIE6es — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) May 23, 2026

Her competitiveness was on full display, and so was her game, as Clark continues her monster start to the 2026 WNBA season.

She did receive a technical foul (her second of the season) for her exchange with Salaun before halftime, and a flagrant foul for a screen she set on Veronica Burton late in the game.

Clark got plenty of support from her star teammates as well. Aliyah Boston had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Kelsey Mitchell scored 19. That trio remains impossible to fully contain.

Sophie Cunningham hit some big shots off the bench after struggling to get going early, scoring five points in under a minute in the decisive fourth quarter.

Raven Johnson Impresses for Fever

May 17, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) in the first half against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Veteran Tyasha Harris got the start for Clark in the Fever's win over the Portland Fire Wednesday, but it is rookie Raven Johnson who has gotten the majority of backup point guard minutes in the regular rotation of late.

Johnson also played alongside Clark for a stretch, and certainly made her mark. Johnson contributed strong defense and had 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 15 minutes, including a clutch three from the corner, a shot that will be important for her development going forward.

The Fever had to be impressed with the work of the South Carolina product.

Stephanie White Brushes Off WNBA Warning

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White listens from the sideline Friday, May 15, 2026, during the first half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark's late scratch prior to the game against the Fire has been the talk of the WNBA. The Fever received a warning from the league given Clark wasn't added to the injury report before being ruled out, despite head coach Stephanie White sharing that Clark missed practice on Tuesday.

White was asked for her reaction to the reprimand prior to the game vs the Valkyries and had a blunt response:

"For what?" she stated, maintaining that the Fever had handled everything right in the leadup.

#Fever HC Stephanie White’s reaction to the #WNBA’s warning regarding Caitlin Clark/injury report? “My reaction is: for what?”



Why is that SW’s reaction? “Because we did things the right way.”



You’ve deferred to the medical team, but we can’t talk to them: “I’m sorry.” *shrugs* pic.twitter.com/9gJmMAQTwr — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 22, 2026

Clark herself spoke about missing that game with a back issue, and said even she didn't know she wasn't going to play until not long before tip-off. She added that she is still building her confidence in trusting her body after missing so much of last season with injury.

The victory over the Valkyries was another positive step there, as Clark and the Fever passed the test posed by a swarming Golden State team.