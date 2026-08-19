Caitlin Clark Shares the Most 'Underrated' Part of Kelsey Mitchell's Game

The Indiana Fever are winners of eight of their last 10 games and five in a row.

Currently in third place in the league standings, the Fever have also placed themselves in good position to clinch home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. There's still plenty of basketball left to be played, but things are clicking for the Fever, including for their star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who is in the midst of having a career season.

Perhaps no one is more in awe of Mitchell than her backcourt counterpart Caitlin Clark, who spoke highly of her teammate following the Fever's win over the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday night.

"I've played with a good amount of really good backcourt players, but obviously she's the best. Just her speed, her ability to score at will whenever she wants," Clark said.

"I think probably the most underrated part of her game certainly this year has been the way she's been able to guard and take every matchup that we've asked her to take. People don't understand how good her off-ball cutting is. It leads to a lot of really easy baskets for us, puts the defense in rotation, so it's really fun to get to share the back-court with her," she added.

"I've played with a good amount of backcourt players, but obviously she is the best."

Caitlin Clark with high praise for Kelsey Mitchell and how she impacts everyone she plays with. https://t.co/QAenDsphyi pic.twitter.com/Izv9TiU3Rx — Hoop There It Is (@HoopThereItIs__) August 19, 2026

Clark's analysis of Mitchell couldn't have been more spot on. After all, Mitchell's explosive speed and clutch scoring has bailed the Fever out on numerous occasions. Her dynamic shot creation created by her ability to carve her way through defenses makes her a nightmare for the opposition.

Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark Duo Continues to Set Themselves Apart

The lethal backcourt duo of Mitchell and Clark has been on a tear this season. Each have now scored 20 or more points in the same game 16 times this season, setting a new WNBA record. The success doesn't stop there. Both All-Stars, Clark and Mitchell have also placed themselves in leagueMVP conversations.

Against Toronto, Mitchell finished with 29 points despite leaving the game in the third quarter, while Clark added 24 points of her own. Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points per game and Clark is averaging 22.1 points along with 8.3 assists. The duo has averaged a combined 46 points per game for the Fever this season, which is just under half the team's points per game average (96.4).

🚨 Clark and Mitchell set a WNBA record



Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have now each scored 20+ points in the same game 16 times this season — a new WNBA single-season record for a duo.



Previous record:

◾️ Caitlin Clark & Kelsey Mitchell — 15 (2026)

◾️ Diana Taurasi & Cappie… pic.twitter.com/BohrcqUfbA — WNBA (@WNBA) August 19, 2026

Mitchell also tied Aja Wilson's all-time record for the longest consecutive 20-plus point streak, which reached 20 games in the Fever's win over the Tempo. Clark and Mitchell's explosiveness drives the Fever's offense by bringing deep range shooting, elite playmaking, and a breakneck pace.

Regardless if this season results in a championship for the Fever or not, the productivity of Clark and Mitchell should place them in prime position to go down as the best back-court duo in WNBA history.