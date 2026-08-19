Fever Make Move in WNBA Standings After Fifth-Straight Win

The Indiana Fever are rolling and rising in the WNBA standings. The Fever won their fifth straight game defeating the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday night.

But the victory in combination with what happened shortly thereafter saw the Fever move into third place. That's because the Las Vegas Aces fell to the Atlanta Dream in a game that started right as the Fever's ended.

Indiana beat Atlanta on Sunday, which gave them a bit of a cushion over the Dream, and prevented them from losing the tiebreaker in the season series. And with the Dream's win over the Aces, the Fever passed them too.

Indiana is 24-12, while Las Vegas is now 24-13. The Fever do hold the tiebreaker in that matchup having gone 2-1 versus Vegas this year.

There is work to do if the Fever are to move further up in the standings, as they are two games behind the Golden State Valkyries and five behind the league-leading Minnesota Lynx. Given the small number of games remaining (eight for Indiana), the chances of catching the Lynx are virtually zero. However, the Valkyries' lead is not insurmountable.

Regardless, the Fever have gone a long way toward sealing home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs with their winning streak, win versus the Dream, and the Dream's victory over the Aces.

Can Fever Keep Winning on Road?

The Fever have answered any questions about whether they can thrive against winning teams. But in order to keep their winning streak going, they will have to do so amid a condensed schedule on the road.

Indiana is currently on a road trip consisting of five games in eight days, with three still remaining. Those contests are in Dallas versus the Wings on Thursday, Saturday against the New York Liberty in Brooklyn, and Sunday in Chicago in a matchup with the Sky.

The Fever are more than capable of winning all of those games, but eventually fatigue and player management may come into play, especially given star guard Kelsey Mitchell had to exit the win over the Tempo due to overheating.

Fortunately, Mitchell seemed to avoid anything serious, and the Fever remain fully healthy. However, making sure that stays the case is just as important as their place in the standings.

The good news is, given that Indiana has been able to take care of business of late, they're currently sitting pretty.