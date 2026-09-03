Team USA Coach Kara Lawson Has 'Coachable' Praise for Caitlin Clark

When the Indiana Fever fell to the New York Liberty back on August 22, USA Basketball coach Kara Lawson was on the call as part of her role with Amazon.

Lawson was critical of how some of the final minutes unfolded, including dubbing it "unacceptable" when the Fever failed to box out the foul shooter in the waning minutes, which appeared to be Clark's assignment.

She also stated, "that's a poor decision by Indiana right there," when Clark committed a foul out of frustration late in the game, sending the Liberty to the line to extend the lead in what was still a one-possession game.

Of course, Lawson was simply doing her job as an analyst. But her coaching traits certainly came out in the moment.

Now she has a chance to work with Clark directly, as Team USA is set to begin FIBA World Cup competition Friday versus China. And what Lawson said about Clark was noteworthy when she was a guest on the Coach2Coach podcast with Jason Garrett.

"Caitlin's great," Lawson said. "I had my first experience with her this spring, I had never coached her before, been around her a ton before. She is just so competitive, skilled, sees the game at this high level in terms of her ability to be anticipatory, with her passes and with her shots, and her belief and confidence in what she can do is terrific," she added.

"So I enjoyed my time with her. Not just March, we had her in December as well. There's so much more that she can get to, all of our young players...she's marvelous with the basketball in her hands, that's for sure, scoring, and playmaking. And really coachable as well. Wants to learn, wants to continue to improve and get better," Lawson continued.

Clark has worked to improve numerous aspects of her game this season, including going to her midrange shot more often and moving more without the ball. But the words from Lawson carry weight considering she isn't afraid to be critical and is tasked with helping guide Clark in her World Cup debut with the senior national team.

Lawson Wants to See How the World Guards Clark

These aren't the first comments of praise Lawson has made about Clark ahead of Team USA's pursuit of gold in Berlin, Germany.

She previously mentioned that Clark is "locked in and ready to go," while remarking how she tends to draw a ton of attention from defenses due to her gravity. Lawson added that they will have to see if Clark is guarded the same way in international competition as she is in the WNBA, but Team USA's coach is clearly aware of what the Fever star brings to the table.

The only question remaining is whether she starts at point guard for Team USA, and if not, what exactly her role looks like in the lineup. Whatever that looks like, Lawson—and the rest of the basketball world—knows what Clark can do with the ball in her hands.