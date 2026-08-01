Caitlin Clark Triple-Double Keeps Fever Winning Streak Going vs Fire: Takeaways
Caitlin Clark is playing the best basketball of her professional career and the Indiana Fever are on a roll. The Fever won their fifth straight game dispatching the Portland Fire 112-98, and Clark had a triple-double in the process.
Clark's fourth career triple-double came to the tune of 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Those 26 points were on just 9 shots, as her absurdly efficient performance featured numerous trips to the free throw line as a result of her aggressive drives. Clark has been absolutely dominant in the Fever's win streak and is building quite the MVP case.
She set the tone from the beginning against Portland, playing under control, attacking consistently, and hitting on some insane deep bombs—one of which was a ridiculous buzzer beater to end the first quarter, while another came on a trademark 28-foot stepback going to her left.
Kelsey Mitchell once again joined in on the fun, turning it up in the second half to score 20 or more points for the 13th straight time. She had 26 in the win.
Sophie Cunningham Shoots Through Boos
Sophie Cunningham has been in the headlines for recent comments, but she continues to produce on the court for the Fever, in this case in front of a crowd that wasn't exactly cheering her on.
Cunningham made her first three-point attempt despite the jeering Fire faithful letting their displeasure be known. She didn't stop there, as the 6th Player of the Year candidate went 3-for-5 from downtown en route to 13 points.
Cunningham has been a consistent bench scorer for Indiana and is hitting on better than 44% from three-point range, which is third in the league.
Monique Billings Stands Out Again
It's fair to say Monique Billings struggled to begin the season. But she has played significantly better during the team's winning streak and really seems to have found her way and role on the squad.
She kept that up against Portland, contributing 15 points and 7 boards while hitting 5-of-9 shots from the floor. Billings has now reached double figures in four of the last five games.
Fever Offense Looks Unstoppable
The Fever scored over 100 points yet again, eclipsing that mark for a fifth consecutive contest to add to their WNBA record. Indiana boasts the best scoring average in league history and the best offensive rating ever to this point, which is, the biggest reason they are true championship contenders.
Indiana's winning streak will be put to the test on Sunday, as the Fever have a date in Minnesota with the Lynx. The Lynx currently have the best record in the WNBA and the showdown will feature the first-ever meeting between Clark and rookie sensation Olivia Miles.
But the way Clark is playing, there may be no opponent who can contain her.
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Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!Follow robinlundberg