Caitlin Clark's Potent Per-Minute Production Is Fueling Fever

Since she put up a career-high performance against the Seattle Storm on July 17, there's been no looking back for Caitlin Clark. It's been all gas and no brakes in games after and the Fever continue to stack up wins in the process.

For Clark individually the 45-point, 10 assist game (the first 40 and 10 game in WNBA history) was a signal that she was back to full health, confident, and could push past any noise surrounding her. And the chemistry of Indiana as a whole only continues to grow, particularly as it pertains to the electric backcourt combination of Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

Including that contest, Clark's numbers over the last four games are staggering—and she's been able to produce them in under 30 minutes a night. She was playing on a minutes restriction after returning from injury, but that has since been lifted, as these limited minutes are mostly due to her potent production helping to fuel the Fever to sizable leads.

Over the last four games, Clark is averaging 30.3 points and 8.8 assists. For context, the league's leading scorer A'ja Wilson is averaging 26.2 points per game, while Alyssa Thomas leads the WNBA in assists at 8.3 per game. Clark is now third in scoring (21.5) and second in assists (7.9) overall.

She is also producing on sizzling shooting splits, erasing any concerns about her efficiency. She is hitting on 56% of her shots from the field and 50% from deep across the last four games and her season averages now sit at career-highs of 44.3% and 35.4% in each category.

CAITLIN CLARK LAST 4 GAMES:



30.3 PPG

8.8 APG

4.3 3PM

1.5 SPG

1.0 BPG

56/50/95%

79% TS



IN JUST 29.0 MINUTES PER GAME. pic.twitter.com/e0JCdm0uKw — BronMuse (@BronMuse) July 29, 2026

Her true shooting percentage (which factors in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and free throw percentage) now sits at 60.3% for the 2026 season.

Clark has shown off an improved skillset during her recent tear, moving and scoring more off the ball, driving the lane at will, and hitting on floaters and midrange shots as well.

All in all, her confidence and full floor game are coming together and so is everything for her team. The Fever are winners of four in a row and six of their last seven games. They currently boast the highest per game scoring average and the best offensive rating in the history of the league as well.

The scary part is it seems they are poised to only get better, because Clark's minutes will surely go up as the season continues—at least in the games where the Fever need them to.