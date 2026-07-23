Grading Every Indiana Fever Player at the WNBA All-Star Break

WNBA All-Star weekend is upon us and the Indiana Fever will be well represented at the festivities in Chicago. The Fever have three starters in the exhibition, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston. The entire trio is obviously worthy, but what mark do they and the rest of the team get at this natural benchmark in the season?

Here are grades for every member of the Fever, starting with A.

Kelsey Mitchell, Grade: A+

Jul 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell is having the best season of her career and deserves MVP consideration. The Fever shooting guard is scoring more points per game (23.3) than she ever has before while shooting her best-ever percentages from both the field overall and from beyond the arc. She also leads the team in minutes and has not missed a single game.

Sophie Cunningham, Grade: A

Jul 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cunningham began the season as a starter but shifted to the bench with no complaints when Lexie Hull returned from an early hamstring injury. Cunningham has been a consistent producer as a reserve, particularly from deep. She is scoring 9.4 points per game while hitting on nearly 50/40/90 splits, including 43.7% on three-point attempts. This has put her firmly in the 6th Player of the Year race.

Caitlin Clark, Grade: A-

Jul 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This grade would actually be harsh if it wasn't for Clark, but her standard is absurdly high. At times Clark has looked like the best player to ever take the floor in the WNBA, including in her 45-point and 10-assist performance versus the Seattle Storm. And overall she is 6th in the league in scoring and 2nd in assists. But she has missed a few games due to injury, had to play under a minutes restriction recently, and has had struggles with her outside shot at times. It's scary to think she's primed to be even better.

Aliyah Boston, Grade: A-

Jul 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) shoots the ball while New York Liberty guard Marine Fauthoux (4) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same goes for Boston. Like Clark, she's managing an injury that has kept her out at times and hasn't played her normal allotment of minutes. Boston has also battled foul woes at times and has had stretches where she hasn't been at her best finishing around the rim. But otherwise, she's been awesome, and carries the load for Indiana in the frontcourt. Boston has also expanded her game to become a knockdown three-point shooter. All in all, she is poised to be seen as the clear best big in the league in short order.

Tyasha Harris, Grade: B+

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Tyasha Harris (52) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris would get an even higher grade if going off of just the last couple of weeks. She has emerged as a reliable option as the backup point guard, providing a steady presence and strong shooting. After seeing inconsistent playing time early in the year, she has carved out a clear role in the rotation and has stepped up whenever her number is called—either as a reserve or as a spot-starter for Clark.

Makayla Timpson, Grade: B

May 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever forward-center Makayla Timpson (21) retreats on defense against the Golden State Valkyries in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similarly to Harris, Timpson has been emerging more of late. The second-year forward has seen her role increase in recent games and she has started to figure things out. Timpson has provided needed rebounding and athleticism up front and still has room to improve.

Myisha Hines-Allen, Grade: B

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This grade is relative to her role. Hines-Allen is on a just-above minimum contract and has done well when her number has been called. She provides toughness and has played in various lineup combinations. Her addition has brought some needed depth at forward and a reliable veteran presence for coach Stephanie White.

Lexie Hull, Grade: C+

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This score would be lower if looking at just traditional numbers. The Fever will need more from Hull offensively as the season goes along. But she did start the year hampered by a hamstring issue and is playing under 20 minutes a game despite being a starter. Her three-point percentage has also fallen from where it has been the last two seasons. Still, Hull is a part of many of the Fever's top lineup combinations and has a strong Net Rating when on the court, suggesting she is providing the defense, hustle, and intangibles she is known for.

Raven Johnson, Grade: C+

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson has shown flashes of what she can be at the pro level. She has length at the guard position, which gives her the potential to be a defensive menace. She's also able to push the pace offensively. However, she has looked a bit lost at times and is not much of an offensive threat, hence her minutes dipping in favor of Harris as the Fever have gotten untracked.

Monique Billings, Grade: C

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings (25) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Billings has struggled to find her role with the Fever after she was the team's marquee free agent signing. Part of the issue is that she is probably best suited as a pick and roll partner for Clark and not as the power forward next to Boston. Regardless, Billings has made more positive contributions in recent contests, which hopefully bodes well for her establishing a comfort level as the season goes on.

Damiris Dantas, Grade: D-

Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) warms up before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dantas is a good locker room presence from all accounts. She also has a rare combination of size and the ability to stretch the floor as a shooter. However, she is too slow-footed for most matchups and has not exactly flourished in her limited playing time. And Indiana is firmly in the negative from a Net Rating standpoint when she has been in the game.

N/A: Grace VanSlooten, Bree Hall

Neither VanSlooten (who the team picked up after she was waived by the Storm), nor Hall (development contract) can be fairly graded since they simply haven't seen enough action.

Overall, the Fever probably deserve about a B or B+, however, things are trending in the right direction, not just for the team as a whole, but for its best players too.