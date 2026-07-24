Caitlin Clark's Evolution Isn't an Accident—And It's Making the Fever More Dangerous

Caitlin Clark fielded many questions at WNBA All-Star media day. But as deft as she is at dealing with the queries that come with her status, she is at her most comfortable in the realm of basketball. Or as former President Barack Obama told her in emphasizing the need for her to keep her joy despite the "nonsense" constantly swirling around her, "you're a hooper."

I’m so glad someone captured the whole convo between Obama and Caitlin!



It’s so special that the first thing said to her was “don’t let all this nonsense get you down. Don’t lose that joy. The games the game & you’re a hooper.”



🥹🥹🥹



🎥: @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/VqPuudprTR — allison (@_girltalk) July 24, 2026

It was that spirit that directed the question I asked her. The Indiana Fever have been rolling of late, and so has Clark. With her individually, a couple of things have stood out in her recent play, how she is finishing drives through contact and the fact that she is moving off the ball either before catching it or after she has passed it off, relocating in the latter situation. This has led to some beautiful basketball, and gotten her clean looks from deep.

It also makes it extraordinarily difficult for teams to guard both her and Kelsey Mitchell when Mitchell is the one finding her versus the more common attack of Clark setting up Mitchell and other teammates.

caitlin clark with the relocation and a three-pointer going to her right.



we really been in the lab. pic.twitter.com/QkWgBdVifF — like water 🌊 (@buddhishly) July 19, 2026

Citing those two aspects of her game this season, I asked her in what area she thinks she's improved the most.

"I think the relocation stuff is a lot of stuff that I worked on in the offseason. I think at times I get caught a lot passing and standing, so the more I can do that, it's just hard to guard. And obviously with Kelsey Mitchell she makes it really easy in her ability to pass and then get the ball back to me," she said.

"And then finishing through contact, I think a lot of that comes through how my body's changed over the course of when I first entered the league, this is my third year now. I look back at when I first entered the league and even my last year of college, I was a lot more frail then I am now. So I think just strength, core strength, that was a big focus point for me coming into this season. You want to absorb contact and not just get to the free throw line but make the bucket. I think I've done a decent job of that to this point," she added.

I asked Caitlin Clark what aspect of her game she thinks improved on most pic.twitter.com/JLdt12KYn4 — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 24, 2026

"But just been trying to continue to improve and work in those ways. I think the relocation shots, one of my favorite players and somebody that I model my game after is Steph Curry. And that's something he's really good at. You never see him stop moving. He's always one place to the next, wants to find a way to get his next shot. So I think that's an area I can continue to improve in but was definitely a focus for me," she concluded.

The relocating she referenced is so dangerous because defenses can't load up on her in that situation. Not to mention Clark remains the best passer and playmaker in the game, and has some great teammates to pass to like fellow All-Stars Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Considering Clark is only a week removed from her career-high 45-point performance against the Seattle Storm, that doubled as the first-ever 40+ point, 10+ assist game in WNBA history, it's scary to think that she is poised to continue to get better.

Clark has obviously been in the lab and those improved aspects of her game pose a potent problem for any WNBA foe the Fever will face going forward.