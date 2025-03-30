Caitlin Clark Fever WNBA Rookie Card Sells for Staggering Women's Sports Record Price
Caitlin Clark is accustomed to setting records. She's done it on the court, through ratings and attendance, and even on the sports trading card market.
The latest example of the latter came via the sales price on a one-of-one collectible. A Clark 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Signed Rookie Card was sold for a staggering $366,000, according to Goldin.
To put that into perspective, the Clark WNBA Indiana Fever rookie card sold for nearly $100,000 more than the previous mark for a women's sports card, which was held by a Serena Williams card that went for $266,400.
Clark's rarest cards continue to climb in sales price and have reset the entire marketplace for the WNBA, and now women's sports as whole. The demand for the best Clark cards has upped the overall price for WNBA boxes, putting the league on par with the NBA for the first time when it comes to sales prices.
Clark has now had several cards go into the six-figure range, which is why cardbreakers celebrate whenever they land one of her most sought after variants. She also is responsible for all of the top 30 most expensive WNBA cards ever sold, per cllct.
Of course, it certainly helped that the Fever sensation lived up to all of the hype coming out of Iowa in her rookie WNBA season. And just like her career trajectory, the price for Clark collectibles will surely continue to rise. With more records certainly to be set in due time.