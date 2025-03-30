Caitlin Clark Fever WNBA Rookie Card Sells for Staggering Women's Sports Record Price

🚨 A NEW RECORD FOR ANY WOMEN'S SPORTS CARD! 🚨



Final Sale Price on this 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Prizm Caitlin Clark Signed Rookie Card (#1/1) - PSA GEM MT 10, PSA/DNA GEM MT 10: $366,000



