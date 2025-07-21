Caitlin Clark Gives Inside Scoop to Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe on Podcast

During WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Caitlin Clark joined legends Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe for a live episode of their podcast A Touch More—and let’s just say, Clark didn’t hold back on the dishing the tea.

The full conversation was released July 21 and dives into everything from hilarious behind-the-scenes moments to surprisingly candid takes, giving fans a few inside scoops that show the person Clark is behind the spotlight.

Sarcastically introduced by Bird as “every ref’s favorite,” Clark took the stage to plenty of laughs. One of the topics on the table was the now-viral footage of Clark and Taylor Swift whispering to one another at a Kansas City Chiefs game, with Rapinoe bluntly asking, “What exactly were you saying?” before grinning and adding, “Don’t lie to us.”

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark taking in the Chiefs game together 🤝#HOUvsKC | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/U5EQAwg3WV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2025

“Honestly, like, I love football and I know a lot about football, so I was like, telling her why they threw a flag,” Clark answered, saying that she was “just explaining things” to Swift, who may not have as much insight as she did on the game—Clark being a self-proclaimed Chiefs superfan.

The interview was full of light-hearted roasts directed at Clark—like when the hosts projected a still that had been making the rounds on social media, showing Clark’s face in an animated expression. Rapinoe noted it looked like “goofy” Caitlin—even though the moment had followed a tense on-court exchange between the Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard and Clark.

“I didn’t actually look like that, right?” Clark asked, laughing the image off.

“No, you were not that goofy in real-time,” Rapinoe answered, consoling her. “In real-time you were like, ‘Let’s [expletive] go!’”

Clark laughed and said, “I thought I was tough, and then this is what I looked like,” getting bursts of laughter from the hosts and audience. She then went on trolling herself about how messy her hair was in the still frame.

“I thought I was tough and then this is what I looked like” 😂 pic.twitter.com/zCObtpzsUT — Rosalina Lee (@YoitsRosie) July 21, 2025

In another tidbit, Clark brought up the iconic 3-pointer she drained over two-time WNBA MVP and three-time champ Breanna Stewart in a game against the New York Liberty earlier this season.

“I don't know how I made that shot,” she said, going on to explain, “I barely got it over her fingertips. Like, Stewie is one of the longest players in the league.”

The surprise of drilling the shot brought out a reaction fans were captivated by at the time. “I just started laughing and then Stewie was laughing because we were both like, ‘Wait, what? How’d that go in?’ And then Sandy [Brondello]’s laughing behind me. It was a great picture.”

Caitlin talks about the moment she shot over Stewie in that heater against the Liberty

“I don’t know how I made that shot…and I just started laughing” pic.twitter.com/T2e5a5gPb6 — Rosalina Lee (@YoitsRosie) July 21, 2025

The whole thing was warm-hearted, funny, and offered a refreshing glimpse into the personality behind the most talked-about player in the WNBA. From the viral stills to the playful roasts and candid game talk, Clark embraced it all with a sense of humor.

