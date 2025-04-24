Caitlin Clark's Playful Plea With Referee Amid Fever T-Shirt Toss Turns Heads
The internet was set ablaze Wednesday when the Indiana “Fever Girls” stormed the court to toss t-shirts to fans during the Pacers vs. Bucks playoff game. It was a quick moment, but one that racked up countless views across social media. With T-minus nine days until the Fever hit the court for their first preseason game, seeing the squad together, even just tossing tees, only added fuel to the frothing anticipation for their official debut.
One particular bird’s-eye view caught a moment where Indiana’s star guard Caitlin Clark ran up to a referee, appearing to playfully razz him, sparking a wave of speculation online about what she might’ve said.
Clark’s new teammate Sydney Colson was nearby and just so happened to be filming on her phone at that moment capturing the Fever star saying, “We need some calls,” and eliciting a laugh from the referee. Clark then doubled down, grabbing Colson’s phone to repeat, “We need some calls.”
Was she goofing around? Absolutely. But the wisecrack was also layered with a little history.
Last season, fans, and plenty of analysts, were vocal about the lopsided foul calls (or lack thereof) against the Fever, with many feeling Clark, in particular, wasn’t getting the whistle she deserved. So, while she was clearly joking, it wasn’t without context..
After racking up six technical fouls in her rookie season (a hair shy of a one-game suspension) Clark made a promise to new head coach Stephanie White: only two techs for the entire 2025 season.
While two technicals for the entire season seems like a tall glass of water, Clark has proven that when there are obstacles facing her, she locks in and embraces the challenge, with a sense of humor in tow.