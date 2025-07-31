Caitlin Clark’s Reaction to Fever DeWanna Bonner Block Party Says It All

There’s certainly no love lost between the Indiana Fever and DeWanna Bonner.

The Fever faced off with Bonner and the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night for the first time since she was waived by Indiana on June 25th. Bonner signed with the Mercury shortly after, joining her fiancée Alyssa Thomas in the desert.

However, Indiana was able to enact some revenge in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game.

Bonner was rejected twice in one sequence by Lexie Hull and Natasha Howard as the Fever defense forced a shot-clock violation.

Despite missing her fifth consecutive game due to a groin injury, Caitlin Clark appeared to love the defensive effort from the sidelines as she hyped up the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd.

Fever Shut Down Bonner In Her Return to Indiana

When Indiana signed Bonner in the offseason, they thought they were getting a key veteran piece to surround Clark. Instead, she struggled in the nine games she spent with the Fever, shooting only 35% from the field and averaging 7.1 points.

The Fever held Bonner in check all night long on Wednesday. She posted just four points on 1/4 shooting in 21 minutes of action.

Indiana used a 35-point second quarter, a huge 17-point fourth quarter from Aliyah Boston, and a career-high 27 points from Aari McDonald to beat the Mercury 107-101. That’s Indiana’s third straight win as they improve to 15-12 on the season.

Bonner has been much more effective since her move to Phoenix, but the Fever will take solace in the fact they were able to shut down their former teammate.

